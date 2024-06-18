$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16248 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Taiwan keeps track of Chinese nuclear submarine that surfaced near Taiwanese fishermen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15758 views

Taiwan is keeping an eye on a Chinese nuclear submarine that appeared in the Taiwan Strait near Taiwanese fishermen, probably returning from the South China Sea to its port in Qingdao.

Taiwan keeps track of Chinese nuclear submarine that surfaced near Taiwanese fishermen

Taiwan is monitoring a Chinese submarine in the Taiwan Strait. This was stated by Taiwan's Defense Minister, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Ku said on Tuesday that they are "aware of the situation" in connection with the appearance of photos of a Chinese nuclear submarine that surfaced in the Taiwan Strait near Taiwanese fishermen.

He said that they "understand" the intelligence situation, but refused to say how they monitor it or provide details.

Citing sources, Reuters indicates that the submarine was most likely returning from the South China Sea to its port in Qingdao.

Add

Taiwanese media have published photos of a surfaced vessel that looks like a nuclear-powered Jin-class ballistic missile submarine. The photos were taken from a Taiwanese fishing boat in the strait at dawn on Tuesday, about 200 kilometers off Taiwan's west coast.

Nuclear submarines can stay underwater for months, and the secret mission of ballistic missile boats means they rarely surface.    

Context

The strait separating Taiwan from China is a frequent source of tension. Taiwan reports Chinese military aircraft and ships operating there on a daily basis as Beijing tries to assert its claim to sovereignty over the island.

Taiwan does not seek war with China - Taiwanese Defense Minister17.06.24, 06:49 • 111518 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Reuters
Beijing
South China Sea
Taiwan
China
Poland
