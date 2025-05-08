Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Victory over Nazism: Evil can be defeated only in the resolute unity of democratic nations

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump
07:03 PM • 10921 views

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

05:55 PM • 24834 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 72821 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 126780 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 99288 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 104378 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158858 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 107812 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123093 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43144 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+9°
1m/s
61%
749mm
Popular news

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 104801 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

May 8, 01:30 PM • 27627 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 84791 views

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

03:11 PM • 13430 views

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

04:12 PM • 61925 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 85273 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 105290 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158861 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123093 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 205427 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 123810 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 137445 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 74183 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 103591 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 151876 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Victory over Nazism: Evil can be defeated only in the resolute unity of democratic nations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces congratulated on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism, emphasizing the importance of unity against the aggressor. He reminded of Ukraine's contribution to peace and its fight against modern tyrants.

Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Victory over Nazism: Evil can be defeated only in the resolute unity of democratic nations

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. He emphasized that one should not flirt with the aggressor. Evil can only be defeated in the decisive unity of all democratic nations, reports UNN.

80 years ago, on May 8, 1945, in the Berlin suburb of Karlshorst, the act of unconditional surrender of the Third Reich was signed, which ended World War II in Europe. May 8, the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939–1945, is not about a loud, pompous holiday. It's about silence. About pain. About realizing the price of freedom and peace

the post says.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminded that 45 million people became victims of Nazism in Europe, including more than 8 million Ukrainians.

Almost every fourth. Military. Civilians. Children. More than 7 million Ukrainians fought in the armies of the anti-Hitler coalition — on different fronts, in different uniforms, but with one goal. To achieve peace for the whole world

- wrote Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He emphasized that Ukraine's contribution to European peace is one of the greatest. It was then and it is today.

"Today we – the Ukrainian people – are again on the front lines. We are holding the blow of new Nazis who want to destroy us in order to go further to other countries. May 8 reminds us of our strength and resilience," Syrskyi noted.

Obsessed dictators Hitler and Stalin dreamed of wiping Ukraine and the Ukrainian people off the face of the earth. But their trace in history is covered with shame. And Ukraine is, it fights, it stands. And it will stand! This should be a lesson for all modern tyrants and invaders

- noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, you can't flirt with the aggressor.

"Evil can only be defeated in the decisive unity of all democratic nations. We have emerged from the captivity of other people's myths. We are not a fragment of the empire. We are a nation that fights for freedom. And creates its victory," added Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Let us remind you

On May 8, Ukraine, together with the world, celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, remembering the tragic lessons of World War II and honoring more than 8 million dead Ukrainians in the fight against Nazism.

Zelenskyy: either Russia changes, or the world will have to change, as it did 80 years ago08.05.25, 08:19 • 6160 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$62.88
Bitcoin
$101,326.60
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,313.54
Ethereum
$2,067.47