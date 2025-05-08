Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Victory over Nazism: Evil can be defeated only in the resolute unity of democratic nations

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. He emphasized that one should not flirt with the aggressor. Evil can only be defeated in the decisive unity of all democratic nations, reports UNN.

80 years ago, on May 8, 1945, in the Berlin suburb of Karlshorst, the act of unconditional surrender of the Third Reich was signed, which ended World War II in Europe. May 8, the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939–1945, is not about a loud, pompous holiday. It's about silence. About pain. About realizing the price of freedom and peace the post says.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminded that 45 million people became victims of Nazism in Europe, including more than 8 million Ukrainians.

Almost every fourth. Military. Civilians. Children. More than 7 million Ukrainians fought in the armies of the anti-Hitler coalition — on different fronts, in different uniforms, but with one goal. To achieve peace for the whole world - wrote Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He emphasized that Ukraine's contribution to European peace is one of the greatest. It was then and it is today.

"Today we – the Ukrainian people – are again on the front lines. We are holding the blow of new Nazis who want to destroy us in order to go further to other countries. May 8 reminds us of our strength and resilience," Syrskyi noted.

Obsessed dictators Hitler and Stalin dreamed of wiping Ukraine and the Ukrainian people off the face of the earth. But their trace in history is covered with shame. And Ukraine is, it fights, it stands. And it will stand! This should be a lesson for all modern tyrants and invaders - noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, you can't flirt with the aggressor.

"Evil can only be defeated in the decisive unity of all democratic nations. We have emerged from the captivity of other people's myths. We are not a fragment of the empire. We are a nation that fights for freedom. And creates its victory," added Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Let us remind you

On May 8, Ukraine, together with the world, celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, remembering the tragic lessons of World War II and honoring more than 8 million dead Ukrainians in the fight against Nazism.

Zelenskyy: either Russia changes, or the world will have to change, as it did 80 years ago