Syrskyi and Umerov consulted with Cavoli: they discussed the situation at the front and the needs of Ukrainian air defense

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42517 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166968 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98621 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342539 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279604 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206014 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240244 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253703 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159832 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372624 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92247 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 342479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279567 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 400 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29259 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44845 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35825 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102031 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Syrskyi and Umerov consulted with Cavoli: they discussed the situation at the front and the needs of Ukrainian air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 69466 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed the current situation at the front and Ukraine's top military priorities during a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Syrskyi and Umerov consulted with Cavoli: they discussed the situation at the front and the needs of Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. Syrsky notedthat the talks were "meaningful," UNN reports.

Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, he had a meaningful conversation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

- Syrsky wrote on his official telegram channel.

Details

According to the published message, the Chief of Staff briefed Cavoli on the current situation at the front and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and separately discussed aspects of strengthening the components of the Ukrainian air defense.

Syrsky thanked General Cavoli  personally and all partners from NATO member states for their assistance and active cooperation in liberating Ukrainian land from Russian occupants.

Umerov and Syrsky have a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon20.02.24, 22:36 • 27655 views

Optional

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reportedthat it had met with a delegation of US senators to familiarize them with the current situation on the battlefield and discuss military support for Ukraine. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Pentagon
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
United States
Ukraine
