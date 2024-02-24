Syrskyi and Umerov consulted with Cavoli: they discussed the situation at the front and the needs of Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. Syrsky notedthat the talks were "meaningful," UNN reports.

Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, he had a meaningful conversation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

According to the published message, the Chief of Staff briefed Cavoli on the current situation at the front and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and separately discussed aspects of strengthening the components of the Ukrainian air defense.

Syrsky thanked General Cavoli personally and all partners from NATO member states for their assistance and active cooperation in liberating Ukrainian land from Russian occupants.

