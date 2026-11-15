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Falcon 9

Sybiga responds to Russia's ideas of a "new security architecture in Europe"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Andrii Sybiha said that Russia has not achieved the goals of its invasion and cannot revise Europe's security order. He called for a just ceasefire.

Sybiga responds to Russia's ideas of a "new security architecture in Europe"

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha responded to Russia's proposals to create a new security architecture in Europe. He stated that Moscow had not achieved the goals of its invasion of Ukraine and therefore could not claim a revision of the European security order. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Putin is floating ideas about redrawing the European security order. In his dreams, he sees himself in Yalta in 1945. The problem is that to put forward ideas of this scale, one must first win a world war. The last time I checked, Russia had spent four years and eight months trying to "almost capture" the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russia has lost more than 1.6 million military personnel killed and wounded, but still has not achieved a single goal of its invasion. In October alone, it lost 54,400 occupiers, while Ukraine liberated more territory than Russia managed to capture

- the minister stated.

According to him, at this stage the most Putin can negotiate is a just ceasefire along the current line of contact, not spheres of influence in Europe.

Frankly speaking, Europe does not need a new security order. It already exists, and Russia is constantly violating it. The best plan for a safe and free Europe is to put an end to Russia's aggression against Ukraine

- Andrii Sybiha noted.

We remind you

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could accelerate the end of the war. Ukraine is also proposing a truce.

Alla Kiosak

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