Law enforcers have identified 25 more collaborators who joined the "main department of the russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" created by the aggressor on the left bank of the Kherson region. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

25 men and women have been identified who have taken up positions in Dniprovskyi, Korabelnyi and Suvorivskyi city police departments of the "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kherson region" - the department summarized.

It is known that pseudo-law enforcement officers have repeatedly fabricated criminal cases and prosecuted Ukrainians with an active civic position under Russian law.

They also helped the invaders propagate the "Kremlin's palitics" among the local population.

SBI officers gathered enough evidence for the pre-trial investigation authorities to serve the criminals suspicion notices in absentia under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 (Collaboration) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the department summarized.

"People's policemen" from the occupied Kherson region face up to 15 years in prison for working for the enemy.

Addendum

Investigators found out that the Dnipro department was headed by a former police officer from Donetsk region. Prior to his new appointment, he was the head of the housing and communal services department of the Kerch administration in Crimea.

Currently, he ensures compliance with the dictatorial regime among the local population in the entrusted territory.

Former employees of the territorial units of the Ministry of Justice and the Judicial Protection Service also joined the ranks of the "people's police". They are currently working in the investigation department of Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi police stations.

The agency explains that most of the defendants, who work as investigators, detectives, district police officers, and in the police station, do not have specialized education. Due to staff shortages, the invaders appoint "people from the street" who hope to build a career under the occupiers.

Recall

The National Police of Ukraine has opened more than 110,000 cases of war crimes committed by russian troops and collaborators; more than 96,000 cases of violations of the laws of war.