In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 22111 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 76477 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 53340 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 235299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206979 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182073 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 224963 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250181 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156064 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371836 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Suspicion notified to 25 "law enforcement officers" who sided with russians in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25701 views

Ukrainian police have identified 25 more collaborators who joined the russian-created "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" in the occupied Kherson region and face up to 15 years in prison.

Suspicion notified to 25 "law enforcement officers" who sided with russians in Kherson region

Law enforcers have identified 25 more collaborators who joined the "main department of the russian Ministry of Internal Affairs" created by the aggressor on the left bank of the Kherson region. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

25 men and women have been identified who have taken up positions in Dniprovskyi, Korabelnyi and Suvorivskyi city police departments of the "main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kherson region"

- the department summarized. 

It is known that pseudo-law enforcement officers have repeatedly fabricated criminal cases and prosecuted Ukrainians with an active civic position under Russian law.

They also helped the invaders propagate the "Kremlin's palitics" among the local population. 

Chatbot for detecting traitors and collaborators: 20 thousand requests received in a year28.02.24, 12:31 • 157819 views

SBI officers gathered enough evidence for the pre-trial investigation authorities to serve the criminals suspicion notices in absentia under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 (Collaboration) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the department summarized. 

"People's policemen" from the occupied Kherson region face up to 15 years in prison for working for the enemy. 

Addendum

Investigators found out that the Dnipro department was headed by a former police officer from Donetsk region. Prior to his new appointment, he was the head of the housing and communal services department of the Kerch administration in Crimea.

Currently, he ensures compliance with the dictatorial regime among the local population in the entrusted territory.

Former employees of the territorial units of the Ministry of Justice and the Judicial Protection Service also joined the ranks of the "people's police". They are currently working in the investigation department of Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi police stations. 

The agency explains that most of the defendants, who work as investigators, detectives, district police officers, and in the police station, do not have specialized education. Due to staff shortages, the invaders appoint "people from the street" who hope to build a career under the occupiers. 

Recall

The National Police of Ukraine has opened more than 110,000 cases of war crimes committed by russian troops and collaborators; more than 96,000 cases of violations of the laws of war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

