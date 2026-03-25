Suspects arrested in Britain for arson of Jewish organization's ambulances

Two men have been arrested in London on suspicion of arson attacks on ambulances serving the Jewish community in the north of the city. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, the men are 47 and 45 years old, and they were arrested at different addresses. Both remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and according to preliminary data, at least three people may be involved in the arsons.

The arson occurred on Monday night in the Golders Green area: four ambulances operated by the Hatzola Northwest volunteer emergency service were destroyed. Gas cylinders exploded in the vehicles, leading to the evacuation of people from nearby houses. Windows in the local synagogue were damaged.

Police are investigating a possible link between the incident and extremism. British authorities also accuse Iran of using criminal intermediaries to carry out operations in Europe against dissidents and Jewish communities.

Iran claims the US is allegedly preparing a provocation "similar to the 9/11 attacks"