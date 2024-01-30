Sumy region: occupants fired almost fifty times at the border, fired almost three hundred shells

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101407 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128071 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129408 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170946 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169050 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275100 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177765 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166995 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243915 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101146 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82503 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79130 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91500 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 31889 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243915 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229159 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254607 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240520 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128071 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103527 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103684 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119999 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120418 views
Sumy region: occupants fired almost fifty times at the border, fired almost three hundred shells

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29191 views

Russian occupants shelled 11 communities in Sumy region. Almost 300 explosions were heard there.

Russian invaders shelled residents of 11 communities located in the border area of Sumy region. In total, almost three hundred explosions were heard in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 55 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 286 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Sveska, Druzhbiv, and Seredyno-Bud communities were shelled.

- the OBA said.

Details

As of 21.00, the shelling was recorded:

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired from mortars (30 explosions), grenade launchers (LPG) (3 explosions), artillery (6 explosions) and fired unguided aerial missiles (UGM) from a helicopter (4 explosions)

Krasnopilska community: artillery shelling (35 explosions), mortar shelling (18 explosions).

Bilopilska community: artillery shelling (9 explosions), UAV (FPV drone) shelling (4 explosions), MLRS (35 explosions) and mortar shelling (27 explosions) were recorded.

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with artillery (self-propelled artillery systems) (27 explosions), MLRS (10 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions). The enemy also used a UAV ("kamikaze drone" of the Lancet type).

Shalyhyne community: there were attacks with MLRS (25 explosions), mortars (7 explosions) and small arms.

Esman community: 12 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Russians shelled Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novhorodska and Druzhbivska communities with mortars.

Yunakivska community: Russians attacked with artillery (self-propelled artillery systems) (8 explosions).

Sveska community: artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Kharkiv region: Russians attack Malodanylivka community, probably with Iskanders30.01.24, 20:19 • 30757 views

Recall

The day before, attacks by the Russian military in Sumy region killed four people and injured another. In particular, residents of Yunakivska and Znob-Novhorodska communities became victims of Russian aggression.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

