Sumy region: occupants fired almost fifty times at the border, fired almost three hundred shells

Russian invaders shelled residents of 11 communities located in the border area of Sumy region. In total, almost three hundred explosions were heard in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 55 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 286 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Sveska, Druzhbiv, and Seredyno-Bud communities were shelled. - the OBA said.

Details

As of 21.00, the shelling was recorded:

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired from mortars (30 explosions), grenade launchers (LPG) (3 explosions), artillery (6 explosions) and fired unguided aerial missiles (UGM) from a helicopter (4 explosions)

Krasnopilska community: artillery shelling (35 explosions), mortar shelling (18 explosions).

Bilopilska community: artillery shelling (9 explosions), UAV (FPV drone) shelling (4 explosions), MLRS (35 explosions) and mortar shelling (27 explosions) were recorded.

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with artillery (self-propelled artillery systems) (27 explosions), MLRS (10 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions). The enemy also used a UAV ("kamikaze drone" of the Lancet type).

Shalyhyne community: there were attacks with MLRS (25 explosions), mortars (7 explosions) and small arms.

Esman community: 12 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Russians shelled Seredyno-Budska, Znob-Novhorodska and Druzhbivska communities with mortars.

Yunakivska community: Russians attacked with artillery (self-propelled artillery systems) (8 explosions).

Sveska community: artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Recall

The day before, attacks by the Russian military in Sumy region killed four people and injured another. In particular, residents of Yunakivska and Znob-Novhorodska communities became victims of Russian aggression.