Kharkiv region: Russians attack Malodanylivka community, probably with Iskanders

Russians attacked the Malodanylivka community in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary information, Iskander-M missiles were used for the attack. The consequences of the shelling were reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reported.

The occupiers continue to exert terror against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. They also repeatedly launched a missile attack on the village of Malodanylivka community. Probably using Iskander-M. Details are being clarified. - Syniehubov wrote.

Details

As of 20:00, no casualties were reported as a result of the missile strike.

In addition, in the evening, the enemy attacked the Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district. The shelling damaged a house. There were no casualties.

Recall

In the afternoon, residents of Kharkiv heard a powerful explosion. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers launched a missile attack in the region, the type of Russian missile used was still unknown.