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Screenshot from the "Diia" application instead of a scanned copy - the most common mistakes when registering for the NMT have been named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

Applicants often send screenshots from Diia instead of scanned copies and incorrect certificates. More than 295,000 future applicants have already registered for the test.

Screenshot from the "Diia" application instead of a scanned copy - the most common mistakes when registering for the NMT have been named

This year, among the most common mistakes during registration for the NMT are submitting a screenshot from the "Diia" application instead of a full-fledged scan, and not providing a document confirming the reason for not entering information about the taxpayer's registration number. This was reported by MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak, reports UNN.

Details

This year, among the most common mistakes during registration for the NMT are submitting a screenshot from the "Diia" application instead of a full-fledged scan or photocopy of the document, as well as an incorrectly completed certificate from the place of study.

- Babak wrote.

He also emphasized that it is important to carefully check the certificate from the place of study: it must comply with the established sample, contain the wording about completing studies in 2026, as well as the date of issue and number. If the certificate contains different text or lacks a date or number, such a document does not confirm the fact of obtaining complete general secondary education in 2026.

Another common reason for refusing registration is the failure to provide a document confirming the reason for not entering information about the RNOKPP (taxpayer's registration number). This applies to persons who have officially refused to receive it (and have a corresponding mark in their passport) or were unable to obtain it due to being abroad.

- Babak added.

According to him, as of today, 295,156 applicants have registered to participate in the NMT. Of these, 279,373 plan to take the test in Ukraine, and 15,783 - abroad.

In total, 323,980 electronic accounts have been created, of which 197,271 are through the "Diia" application. 309,889 participants have already submitted documents for processing.

The MP also reminded that registration will last until April 2, 2026, and changes, including changing the subject of choice, can be made until April 7 inclusive.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine published the key stages of the national multi-subject test in 2026. Testing will take place within the main and additional sessions both in Ukraine and abroad.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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