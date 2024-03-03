Strike on a high-rise building in Odesa: it is possible that the "Shahed" could have had a reinforced combat unit - Humeniuk

The Shahed UAV that hit a high-rise building in Odesa on the night of March 2 could have had a reinforced combat unit. This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Experts are working to assess what happened. The search operation is still ongoing. While dismantling the rubble, it is possible that some more parts of the barrage munition will be found. It is possible that the warhead could have been reinforced. The enemy is constantly working to improve what they are attacking us with. We have already seen the modifications of the missiles they have in their stockpile, they are trying to somehow adjust them to the plans they have. We see that they are using guided aerial bombs, and let me remind you that this is also a certain modification. Therefore, we understand that changes in the weapons the enemy will use continue. ," said Humeniuk.

Details

Humeniuk did not answer what type of "shahed" hit the high-rise in Odesa, only noting that investigators, prosecutors and experts are working on assessing the damage and "we have not seen the conclusion yet.

"A mother tried to cover her 8-month-old child with herself": SES shows how bodies are unblocked in Odesa

Recall

The enemy attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of March 2. Explosions were heard in the city. Ten people were killed in the Russian drone attack, including two children. Eight more were injured, including a three-year-old child.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the night attack in Odesa under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

Three people who were reported missing have been contacted: Kiper on yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa