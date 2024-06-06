Stormed Krasnogorovka and tried to break through to the estuary in the Donetsk region: three traitors were informed of suspicion

Military counterintelligence officers and security investigators have collected evidence against three other traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the Eastern Front. The attackers were part of the occupation groups of the Southern and Western military districts of the Russian Federation and took part in regular assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

In May of this year, Ukrainian defenders captured the militants. Two of them - during fierce fighting near Krasnogorovka. Another was detained in the Luhansk direction. Then the defendant and his platoon tried to break into the city and gain a foothold in favorable positions, - the message says.

Details

Among those captured is a traitor from the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region. Earlier this year, he arrived in Nizhny Novgorod, where he voluntarily signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Then he was appointed a rifleman in the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the aggressor's ground forces. After a short combat training, the defendant was sent to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region.

Two more detainees are residents of the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region. One of them joined the 129th separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation. As a shooter, he took "courses" in conducting assault operations at the training ground in Dzhankoy.

Then the traitor was sent to equip the firing positions of the invaders along the front line in Zaporozhye, and later transferred to fire at the advanced positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

Another person involved, three days before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, "mobilized" to the 109th Regiment of the occupation groups of the aggressor country. There he took part in military operations in the Krasnogorovka area.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainees about suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1, 2 of Article 111 (high treason);

Part 7 of Article 111-1 (voluntary participation of a citizen of Ukraine in illegal armed or paramilitary formations of the aggressor state, or providing such formations with assistance in conducting military operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The attackers are in custody. They face life in prison.

Prepared a missile strike on the Nikolaev CHPP: the agent of the Russian Federation was sentenced to 15 years in prison