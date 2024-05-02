Storm in France claims at least one life

An overnight storm in northern France that caused landslides has killed at least one person, Reuters reports, citing local authorities, UNN writes.

Details

A 57-year-old woman was killed, local authorities said on Thursday, adding that her partner was wounded and is in hospital.

The landslides, which began around midnight, also damaged several houses. A total of 56 firefighters were dispatched to help.

