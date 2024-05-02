Storm in France claims at least one life
An overnight storm in northern France caused landslides that killed a 57-year-old woman and injured her partner, and damaged several houses, requiring 56 firefighters.
Details
A 57-year-old woman was killed, local authorities said on Thursday, adding that her partner was wounded and is in hospital.
The landslides, which began around midnight, also damaged several houses. A total of 56 firefighters were dispatched to help.
