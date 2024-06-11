Stoltenberg: NATO eastern flank summit to discuss how to ensure Ukraine's support on a stronger basis

Today, Latvia hosts a summit of the countries of the eastern flank of NATO, where representatives of the Bucharest Nine (B9), as well as Sweden and Finland will discuss how to ensure support for Ukraine on a stronger and more reliable basis. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the summit, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, today's meeting will discuss preparations for the upcoming Washington summit, deterrence and defense. How to ensure that NATO continues to provide reliable deterrence based on strong collective defense.

"We will also discuss how to ensure support for Ukraine on a stronger and more reliable basis. so, Ukraine, deterrence and defense are the main topics of today's meeting," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that all members of the alliance have agreed to provide significant support to Ukraine in recent years. However, it is expected that NATO members will agree on a longer financial commitment at The Washington summit .

