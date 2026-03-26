Spring warmth comes to Ukraine: up to +18 degrees - Hydrometeorological Center

On Thursday, March 26, the synoptic situation in most of Ukraine will change: the cold northern process will temporarily change to a warm spring one from the southwest. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the pressure will drop intensely, warmer air will arrive at high altitudes, and cloudiness will increase. No precipitation is expected in most regions, but light rain is predicted in some places in the far west and east of the country.

Regarding the temperature, during the day it will be +11..+16°, in the south and Transcarpathia the thermometers will reach up to 18°; in the Carpathians during the day it will be within 8-13° Celsius. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on March 26, partly cloudy weather is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature will be +13°...+15°.

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