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South Korea suspected of rapprochement with Russia amid the war - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

The voyage of a Korean container ship along the Northern Sea Route has alarmed European diplomats. Seoul denies rapprochement with Moscow and fuel exports.

South Korea suspected of rapprochement with Russia amid the war - FT

South Korea's "tilt" toward Russia worries European allies. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung enthusiastically welcomed the crew of the PanStar Acro container ship, which had returned from an Arctic voyage. Praising the crew's "courage and sense of responsibility" in "distant seas," Lee promised to "respond with unwavering action and open a new path for the Republic of Korea."

European diplomats in Seoul were less inspired. Sailing the Northern Sea Route, which runs along Russia's Arctic coast, shortens travel time to Europe via the Suez Canal by 10 days, but requires significant cooperation from Moscow.

The voyage, the first of its kind in South Korean history and completed this month, has become a symbol of what European officials view as Seoul's diplomatic and commercial rapprochement with Moscow, even as the Kremlin deepens its partnership with North Korea and continues its war against Ukraine, the publication writes.

These concerns intensified following reports this month that more than 176,000 tonnes of fuel, mostly diesel, were shipped from South Korea to Russia in July and August, including on tankers subject to sanctions by the United Kingdom and the EU, the publication notes.

South Korea sent over 176,000 tonnes of fuel to russia on sanctioned tankers - The Guardian06.10.26, 15:00 • 5598 views

Seoul's relations with Moscow have led some European diplomats to question whether South Korea—which they regard as a "like-minded" democracy with shared economic and security interests—remains a reliable partner

- the publication says.

"[South Koreans] are not actually 'like-minded,'" said one European diplomat from Seoul. "Their position is that the war [in Ukraine] will not last forever, and they want to restore business relations with Russia as soon as possible once it ends."

Some observers say these concerns have intensified under Lee, who took office in June 2025. Mason Richey, a professor of international politics at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, said that South Korean-Russian relations have been "quietly improving" since last autumn.

In a statement to the Financial Times, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The concerns of some circles that South Korea is leaning too heavily toward Russia are contrary to the facts.

As a responsible member of the international community, the South Korean government supports and participates in global efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and restoring peace."

South Korea's national security official denied reports of diesel fuel, gasoline, and aviation fuel exports to Russia, adding that the authorities were investigating whether false information about the destinations had been declared.

Meanwhile, the publication writes, Seoul's relations with Kyiv have deteriorated following a dispute over information released last month concerning the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war from Ukraine to South Korea.

South Korea considers severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over North Korean prisoners of war28.10.26, 10:08 • 5736 views

Julia Shramko

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