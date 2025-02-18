ukenru
Social taxi launched in Brovarska hromada

Social taxi launched in Brovarska hromada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23675 views

A social taxi for people with disabilities and other categories has been launched in the Brovary community. The service is available on weekdays from 8:00 to 20:00 by appointment.

A social taxi is starting to operate in the Brovary City Territorial Community. The service will be provided to people who cannot move independently or use public transportation. This was announced by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

"Starting today (February 18 - ed.), a social taxi will start operating in our community. This is a car that was donated by our partners from the German district of Lan Dill," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

A social taxi is a specially equipped vehicle designed to transport people with disabilities and other categories of citizens who need transportation support.

 Social taxi is available for the following categories of residents of Brovary community:

  • Persons with disabilities of groups I and II, as well as children with disabilities with musculoskeletal disorders;
    • Persons with group I visual disability;
      • Persons with incurable diseases or those requiring long-term treatment;
        • Defenders of Ukraine who were injured and need rehabilitation.

          According to Ihor Sapozhko, the social taxi will operate within the community (Brovary, Kniazhychi, Trebukhiv, Sotnytske) on weekdays from 08:00 to 20:00. Trips will be made to medical facilities, rehabilitation centers, government and social institutions, banks, the railway station and back.

          To order a social taxi , you need to submit an application at least two days before the planned trip (except in case of emergency). To do this, you need to register and provide a package of documents, including a passport, disability certificate, or a document confirming the need for transportation.

          The social taxi can be used 10 times a month, and the number of trips can be increased in case of emergency.

          In case of an emergency, social taxis can operate on weekends and holidays by prior arrangement.

          Earlier, UNN reported that the Brovary territorial community is implementing  a four-year program to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups. In addition to installing lifts in residential buildings, the program covers accessibility of public institutions. In particular, to employ people with disabilities, the state program can allocate funds for workplace arrangement - up to UAH 100,000 per institution. The city program is also aimed at creating a barrier-free environment in institutions and public places, which will improve the quality of life of people with limited mobility in Brovary.

          Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek consultations more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          SocietyKyiv region
          germanyGermany
          ukraineUkraine
          brovaryBrovary

