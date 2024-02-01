Since the beginning of the war, three Moldovan companies have sold $15 million worth of aircraft parts to Russia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100908 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127219 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128868 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170424 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168708 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177668 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105758 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100586 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 78862 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 75521 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 87789 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274448 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243389 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228680 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240046 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127223 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103269 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103459 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119780 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120212 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the war, three Moldovan companies have sold $15 million worth of aircraft parts to Russia

Since the beginning of the war, three Moldovan companies have sold $15 million worth of aircraft parts to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23714 views

In 2022-23, three Moldovan companies supplied $15 million worth of aircraft parts to Russia, circumventing EU sanctions against the Russian aviation industry.

During 2022-23, three Moldovan companies supplied various aircraft components to Russia for about $15 million. This is reported by the Moldovan service of Radio Liberty, UNN writes.

The companies in question are Airrock Solutions, Maxjet Service and Aerostage Services, which acted as intermediaries in the procurement. The scheme works as follows: the intermediary establishes contacts with companies in the countries of origin of the parts and places orders, while also providing transportation of the parts. In some cases, Moldovan intermediaries provided transportation of parts even to Russian airports, to hangars of Russian importing companies. However, the items did not physically pass through Moldova, so the transactions were not recorded in Moldovan customs documents.

The owners of the three Moldovan companies claim that they did not know that the parts purchased by their companies were going to Russia, explaining that they do not have direct contracts with Russian customers. The parts are purchased in the West or in the United Arab Emirates and are allegedly intended for companies in other CIS countries.

Russian airlines are in vital need of Western components to maintain their fleet of passenger and transport aircraft. European aviation sanctions were intended, on the contrary, to cut this supply chain to the Russians. Along with sanctions on other sectors of the Russian economy, the aviation sanctions were intended to increase the costs of the war for Russia and convince the Kremlin to stop the invasion.

The participation of Moldovan companies in the spare parts supply scheme became possible because Moldova did not comply with the anti-Russian aviation sanctions regime that the European Union adopted in response to Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, recently reported that thanks to the cooperation of KSRIFE and foreign journalists, three people were detained in the Netherlands who supplied goods to Russia in violation of sanctions.

"We are sincerely grateful to the international investigators whose professional activities help to block Russian routes of illegal supply of foreign microelectronics to equip enemy missiles and drones. Among the latter, we have a successful case of cooperation with journalists from the Netherlands. Their investigation led to the arrest of three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that was working to circumvent European sanctions against Russia. Such small local steps help to increase the effectiveness of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country," Ruvin said.

US arrests businessman for supplying chips to sanctioned Russian company20.01.24, 18:24 • 70712 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising