Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, foreigners have opened more than 2.6 companies in Ukraine: which countries have the most businessmen

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 2652 companies have been founded by foreigners. Citizens of Turkey, Uzbekistan, Poland, and the United States of America most often open businesses in this country. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

After the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, 2652 companies were founded by foreigners. Investments in the country came from citizens of 100 countries. Among foreign investors, the most active were Turkish citizens, who registered 354 Ukrainian companies, accounting for 13% of all new businesses with foreign beneficiaries.

The second largest investor is Uzbek nationals, who own 274 new companies, or 10% of the total. The third place is held by Polish citizens who founded 193 companies, which is 7% of all companies with foreign owners opened after 2022.

The rating also includes citizens of the United States, Kazakhstan, Germany, Azerbaijan, and Israel. It is important to note that one company can have several owners.

The largest company opened by foreigners since the start of the full-scale war is TENS1MA LLC, which has an authorized capital of UAH 1.28 billion and is owned by an Armenian citizen.

The second place is taken by JSC "Closed Non-Diversified Venture Corporate Investment Fund "Jugen" with an authorized capital of UAH 700 million, the ultimate owner of which is a US citizen.

Third place goes to LFS LLC with an authorized capital of UAH 300 million, owned by a Polish citizen.

