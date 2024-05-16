Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, foreigners have opened more than 2.6 companies in Ukraine: which countries have the most businessmen

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81074 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107327 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150186 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154227 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250473 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174179 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165436 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225980 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39704 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31637 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64003 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58082 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250473 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212032 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237776 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224577 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81093 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58095 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64016 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112932 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113832 views
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, foreigners have opened more than 2.6 companies in Ukraine: which countries have the most businessmen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25886 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 2652 companies have been founded by foreigners, with the most active investors being citizens of Turkey, Uzbekistan, Poland, and the United States.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 2652 companies have been founded by foreigners. Citizens of Turkey, Uzbekistan, Poland, and the United States of America most often open businesses in this country. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

After the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, 2652 companies were founded by foreigners. Investments in the country came from citizens of 100 countries. Among foreign investors, the most active were Turkish citizens, who registered 354 Ukrainian companies, accounting for 13% of all new businesses with foreign beneficiaries.

The second largest investor is Uzbek nationals, who own 274 new companies, or 10% of the total. The third place is held by Polish citizens who founded 193 companies, which is 7% of all companies with foreign owners opened after 2022.

The rating also includes citizens of the United States, Kazakhstan, Germany, Azerbaijan, and Israel. It is important to note that one company can have several owners.

The largest company opened by foreigners since the start of the full-scale war is TENS1MA LLC, which has an authorized capital of UAH 1.28 billion and is owned by an Armenian citizen.

The second place is taken by JSC "Closed Non-Diversified Venture Corporate Investment Fund "Jugen" with an authorized capital of UAH 700 million, the ultimate owner of which is a US citizen.

Third place goes to LFS LLC with an authorized capital of UAH 300 million, owned by a Polish citizen.

Recall

71 winners received grants from the state worth UAH 34 million to start or develop their own businesses under the eighth wave of the "Own Business" program for veterans in 2024. In total, 623 veterans and their family members have received grants totaling UAH 280 million since the program began.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
uzbekistanUzbekistan
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
germanyGermany
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan
polandPoland

