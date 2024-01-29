Since 2022, the Russian Armed Forces have lost approximately 7,500 tanks and armored vehicles in Ukraine - UK Ministry of Defense intelligence

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100860 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127108 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128804 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168663 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274356 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177659 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243313 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105693 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100513 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 78386 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 75085 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 87319 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274357 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243313 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254056 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239982 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127108 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103427 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119750 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120185 views
Since 2022, the Russian Armed Forces have lost approximately 7,500 tanks and armored vehicles in Ukraine - UK Ministry of Defense intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27407 views

According to British intelligence, from February 2022 to January 2023, Russia probably lost about 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored vehicles in Ukraine. In 2023, Russia lost about 40% fewer armored vehicles than in 2022, likely due to more defensive positioning and the increasingly positional nature of the war.

Due to the fact that the occupiers spent a significant part of 2023 in a defensive position, the Russian Armed Forces lost about 40% less equipment than in the previous year.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

Between February 24, 2022 and January 25, 2024, the Russian Ground Forces (RF Ground Forces) likely lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks (MBTs) and 4,900 other armored combat vehicles (ACVs) in Ukraine. In 2023, the Ground Forces probably lost about 40% less equipment than in 2022.

 - informs the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

Zelensky announces the number of the Ukrainian army29.01.24, 09:48 • 29975 views

The British military suggests that the reduction in armored vehicle losses among the Russian invaders was due to the increased positional nature of the war in 2023, as well as the fact that Russia spent a significant part of the year in a defensive position.

The report also indicates that in early October 2023, the Russian Armed Forces launched an offensive in eastern Ukraine, and that Russian armor losses have increased during this period.

Ukrainian Armed Forces deny Russians' claims of controlling Tabayivka in Kharkiv region29.01.24, 11:05 • 21716 views

Russian ground forces may have lost up to 365 armored personnel carriers and 700 armored personnel carriers, but have made only minor territorial gains. 

- writes British intelligence.

At the same time, it is pointed out that Russia can probably produce at least 100 units of armored vehicles per month, and thus retains the ability to replenish losses on the battlefield and continue offensive activity at this level for the foreseeable future.

Occupants do not have important tactical successes in the Kupyansk direction - Fitio29.01.24, 11:35 • 24361 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising