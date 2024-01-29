Since 2022, the Russian Armed Forces have lost approximately 7,500 tanks and armored vehicles in Ukraine - UK Ministry of Defense intelligence

Due to the fact that the occupiers spent a significant part of 2023 in a defensive position, the Russian Armed Forces lost about 40% less equipment than in the previous year.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

Between February 24, 2022 and January 25, 2024, the Russian Ground Forces (RF Ground Forces) likely lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks (MBTs) and 4,900 other armored combat vehicles (ACVs) in Ukraine. In 2023, the Ground Forces probably lost about 40% less equipment than in 2022. - informs the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

The British military suggests that the reduction in armored vehicle losses among the Russian invaders was due to the increased positional nature of the war in 2023, as well as the fact that Russia spent a significant part of the year in a defensive position.

The report also indicates that in early October 2023, the Russian Armed Forces launched an offensive in eastern Ukraine, and that Russian armor losses have increased during this period.

Russian ground forces may have lost up to 365 armored personnel carriers and 700 armored personnel carriers, but have made only minor territorial gains. - writes British intelligence.

At the same time, it is pointed out that Russia can probably produce at least 100 units of armored vehicles per month, and thus retains the ability to replenish losses on the battlefield and continue offensive activity at this level for the foreseeable future.

