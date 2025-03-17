Sikorski calls on the Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski called on the Polish opposition to influence Hungary to unblock negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. He expressed concern about the cooperation of Hungarians with centers that weaken the EU.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Brussels strongly criticized Hungary's position, which is hindering the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. He stressed that Budapest's decision is based not on European criteria, but on bilateral issues.
Sikorsky expressed regret that Hungary, which used to be an ally of Poland, is now creating obstacles to Ukraine's path to European integration. He noted that the EU accession process is of great moral importance for Ukrainians and is important for the stability of the region.
As president, we feel a special responsibility for this. We would certainly like to open one, maybe even a second negotiating cluster, but, unfortunately, this is another case when the decision is blocked by our long-time friend, once an ally – the Hungarian Republic
In addition, the Polish minister appealed to the opposition of his country to use its ties with the Hungarian authorities and persuade them to lift the blockade. He also expressed concern about reports of cooperation between Hungarian and Polish organizations with American think tanks that advocate weakening the European Union.
Sikorsky questioned whether such a position is in the Polish interest and whether the opposition should promote actions that could weaken European unity.
