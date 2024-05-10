Sibiga met with Polish Foreign Minister to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense and the Peace Summit

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

Andriy Sybiga and Radoslav Sikorsky discussed in detail the security situation in Ukraine and further steps to strengthen air defense systems and accelerate the supply of missiles and ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Poland's accession to the Vilnius Declaration of the Group of Seven and the launch of work on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees were positively emphasized.

Duda suggested organizing summits with the US and Ukraine during Poland's EU presidency

The parties paid special attention to the preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June to implement the peace plan of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as to the expected results of the NATO Summit in Washington.

Addendum

In addition, Sibiga thanked his Polish partners for actively lobbying in the international arena for the need to comprehensively strengthen military support for Ukraine to effectively counter Russian aggression.

The historical closeness of our peoples and the high level of mutual understanding and sympathy create a solid foundation for the further development of the Ukrainian-Polish strategic partnership - said Andriy Sybiga.

Recall

During a working visit to the Republic of Poland, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with President Andrzej Duda. The parties discussed strengthening air defense forces and means and the supply of weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.