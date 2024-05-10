Sibiga met with Polish Foreign Minister to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense and the Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81032 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107318 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150177 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154218 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250460 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174177 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165435 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39648 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31579 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63924 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32108 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57970 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250460 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225971 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212025 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237768 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224571 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81045 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58010 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63949 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112931 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113831 views
Sibiga met with Polish Foreign Minister to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense and the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23911 views

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, accelerating the supply of missiles and ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

Andriy Sybiga and Radoslav Sikorsky discussed in detail the security situation in Ukraine and further steps to strengthen air defense systems and accelerate the supply of missiles and ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

- the Foreign Ministry summarized. 

Poland's accession to the Vilnius Declaration of the Group of Seven and the launch of work on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees were positively emphasized. 

Duda suggested organizing summits with the US and Ukraine during Poland's EU presidency02.05.24, 11:43 • 19663 views

The parties paid special attention to the preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June to implement the peace plan of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as to the expected results of the NATO Summit in Washington.

Addendum

In addition, Sibiga thanked his Polish partners  for actively lobbying in the international arena for the need to comprehensively strengthen military support for Ukraine to effectively counter Russian aggression.

The historical closeness of our peoples and the high level of mutual understanding and sympathy create a solid foundation for the further development of the Ukrainian-Polish strategic partnership

 - said Andriy Sybiga. 

Recall

During a working visit to the Republic of Poland, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with President Andrzej Duda. The parties discussed strengthening air defense forces and means and the supply of weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising