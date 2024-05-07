Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's military needs with Bulgarian counterpart Glavchev

On Tuesday, May 7, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Dimitar Glavchev. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian government.

Shmyhal congratulated his colleague on his appointment and thanked him for his personal efforts to support our country.

The parties discussed Ukraine's military needs, including artillery, ammunition, air defense and other important items that will help Ukrainian soldiers bring victory closer - the department summarized.

Bulgaria allocated 60 thousand euros to Ukraine under the program of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

In this context, government officials talked about the President's Peace Formula and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Bulgaria's voice is important to us. We also look forward to the participation of Bulgarian business in the Recovery Conference in Berlin - Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine expressed gratitude for the support of our country's integration into the EU and NATO.

In turn, Dimitar Glavchev assured that Bulgaria would continue to help Ukraine.

Bulgaria's newly appointed interim defense minister, Atanas Zapryanov, wants to speed up military aid packages to Ukraine, emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen Kyiv's defense capabilities.