Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's military needs with Bulgarian counterpart Glavchev

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80943 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107303 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250449 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39567 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31504 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63863 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57889 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250449 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225966 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237763 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224566 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80943 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57889 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63863 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113829 views
Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's military needs with Bulgarian counterpart Glavchev

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's military needs with Bulgarian counterpart Glavchev

Kyiv

 101972 views

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Dimitar Glavchev to discuss Ukraine's military needs and Bulgaria's support for Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO.

On Tuesday, May 7, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Dimitar Glavchev. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian government.

Details 

Shmyhal congratulated his colleague on his appointment and thanked him for his personal efforts to support our country.

The parties discussed Ukraine's military needs, including artillery, ammunition, air defense and other important items that will help Ukrainian soldiers bring victory closer

- the department summarized. 

Bulgaria allocated 60 thousand euros to Ukraine under the program of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development10.04.24, 16:19 • 24057 views

In this context, government officials talked about the President's Peace Formula and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Bulgaria's voice is important to us. We also look forward to the participation of Bulgarian business in the Recovery Conference in Berlin

- Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine expressed gratitude for the support of our country's integration into the EU and NATO. 

In turn, Dimitar Glavchev assured that Bulgaria would continue to help Ukraine.

Recall

Bulgaria's newly appointed interim defense minister, Atanas Zapryanov, wants to speed up military aid packages to Ukraine, emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen Kyiv's defense capabilities.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
bulgariaBulgaria
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
berlinBerlin
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising