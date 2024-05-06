Shmyhal discusses support for Ukraine and preparations for the Peace Summit with Prime Minister of Iceland

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the countries, support for Ukraine and preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Shmyhal wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Shmyhal thanked the prime minister for approving the plan of long-term support for Ukraine until 2028, which provides for security, financial and humanitarian assistance to our country.

As the Ukrainian prime minister emphasized, Iceland also contributes to NATO's security initiatives for Ukraine and the Czech initiative on artillery ammunition. It helps with military equipment and trains Ukrainian military.

According to Shmyhal, the prime ministers discussed, among other things, preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland and the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's formula.

Shmyhal is also grateful to Bjarne Benediktsson for his personal efforts to support Ukraine and develop our cooperation.

Recall

Iceland will allocate about 2 million euros to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for the Ukrainian defense forces.

The Icelandic Parliament also approved a long-term policy of support for Ukraine for 2024-2028.