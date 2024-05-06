Shmyhal discusses support for Ukraine and preparations for the Peace Summit with Prime Minister of Iceland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100759 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111132 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153770 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157463 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253733 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174849 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165977 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227697 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Shmyhal discusses support for Ukraine and preparations for the Peace Summit with Prime Minister of Iceland

Shmyhal discusses support for Ukraine and preparations for the Peace Summit with Prime Minister of Iceland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17221 views

Shmyhal and the Prime Minister of Iceland discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, support for Ukraine, and preparations for the Peace Summit.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson  the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the countries, support for Ukraine and preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Shmyhal wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports

Details

Shmyhal thanked the prime minister for approving the plan of long-term support for Ukraine until 2028, which provides for security, financial and humanitarian assistance to our country.

As the Ukrainian prime minister emphasized, Iceland also contributes to NATO's security initiatives for Ukraine and the Czech initiative on artillery ammunition. It helps with military equipment and trains Ukrainian military. 

According to Shmyhal, the prime ministers discussed, among other things, preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland and the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's formula. 

Shmyhal is also grateful to Bjarne Benediktsson for his personal efforts to support Ukraine and develop our cooperation.

Recall 

Iceland will allocate about 2 million euros to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for the Ukrainian defense forces. 

The Icelandic Parliament also approved  a long-term policy of support for Ukraine for 2024-2028. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
telegramTelegram
islandiiaIceland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

