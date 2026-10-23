Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

Ukraine has clarified the rules for access to shelters located in schools and kindergartens. From now on, people who are not involved in working at these institutions may take shelter there from shelling only by a separate decision of the local authorities and subject to compliance with specified safety requirements.

UNN explains what the new rules provide, who will be able to use school shelters, whether people will be admitted there at night, and where to turn in the event of a refusal.

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules for access to shelters in schools and kindergartens

By Resolution No. 1288 dated October 15, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine amended regulations governing the use of civil defense protective structures. The document was officially published on October 21, and all the new provisions entered into force on that date.

The changes concern, in particular, shelters located directly in the buildings of preschool and general secondary education institutions or on their premises. The main principle is that during in-person education, children and employees of educational institutions have priority in using such structures. However, in the case of schools, government officials have nevertheless provided for the possibility of jointly using shelters with other residents of the community.

It should be noted that it would be incorrect to call this provision an entirely new ban on access for the public, as it is portrayed on social media and in some Telegram channels. Restrictions on access by outsiders to shelters at educational institutions during in-person education were already in effect: the relevant provisions were established by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1331 dated December 19, 2023. The government's new decision primarily details the procedure for jointly using school shelters, child-safety requirements, and the duties of responsible persons.

Who can take shelter in kindergartens and schools

Separate rules apply to kindergartens in Ukraine. Pursuant to Part Five of Article 52 of the Law of Ukraine "On Preschool Education," protective structures located on the balance sheet or premises of such institutions are used exclusively to protect participants in the educational process. These include kindergarten pupils, educators, teacher assistants, other institution employees, and the pupils' parents. This list is established by Article 18 of the Law of Ukraine "On Preschool Education."

During in-person education, shelters in schools are also intended for participants in the educational process. This primarily refers to students, teaching staff, and other employees. At the same time, Article 52 of the Law of Ukraine "On Education" includes students' parents among the participants in the educational process, whereas each kindergarten regulates their presence separately.

Earlier, the Education Ombudsman's Service explained that parents who were caught by an air raid alert directly at a school have the right to remain in the shelter together with other participants in the educational process. At the same time, the administration must take the capacity of the protective structure into account.

Different conditions will apply to outside citizens, including residents of neighboring buildings. They will be able to use a school shelter in accordance with the established access procedure.

Under what conditions will other citizens be allowed into school shelters

Resolution No. 1288 provides for the possibility of students, institution employees, and other categories of the population being in school shelters simultaneously . However, this requires a separate decision by a local executive authority or local self-government body. In addition, the procedure for using a school shelter is determined by the entity responsible for its maintenance, in particular the founder or head of the educational institution, taking into account the requirements of the relevant military administration.

Before allowing the shelter to be used jointly, it is necessary to assess whether its area, equipment, and access arrangements can ensure adequate protection for everyone. In particular, there must be separate zones for students and other citizens, movement routes, rules of conduct, and a procedure for admitting outsiders. In addition, restrictions on access to other premises of the educational institution must be established. In other words, residents who have been allowed to use the shelter do not thereby acquire the right to move freely around the school.

It is important that the availability of vacant spaces in a school shelter in itself does not mean automatic permission for outsiders. If there is no corresponding decision by the local authorities, access to the shelter for other civilians will be restricted during in-person classes.

How school shelters will operate at night, on weekends, and during holidays

Resolution No. 1288 stipulates that at night, on weekends and public holidays, civilians must also be accompanied into the shelter in the school building (on the school grounds). This may be done by security guards or maintenance workers.

During school holidays, residents of nearby buildings who plan to use the school shelter will also need to take into account the facility’s actual operating schedule and the approved conditions for using the shelter. Therefore, people should find out in advance whether the nearest school shelter operates at night and who is responsible for opening it.

Another important change concerns the curfew. Resolution No. 1288 provides for an exception for people heading to a shelter during an air raid alert or returning from one after the all-clear. However, this exception does not mean a general permission to move around the city during curfew for any other purpose.

How children’s safety will be ensured in shared shelters

One of the main conditions for allowing outsiders into school shelters remains ensuring students’ safety. If the local authorities have permitted schoolchildren and other community residents to stay there simultaneously, the institution’s administration must organize the space so that different categories of visitors are separated as much as possible.

First and foremost, this involves allocating separate areas for people to stay. Where possible, separate rooms may be arranged for students and other civilians. In addition, the routes used by schoolchildren and outsiders to and from the shelter should intersect as little as possible.

Teachers must be present throughout the entire time children remain in the shelter. The involvement of a psychologist and a police officer (or a security service employee, if the school has one) is also предусмотрено.

Particular attention is paid to sanitary conditions. Separate restrooms must be provided for participants in the educational process.

For children with special educational needs, a special room or a separate part of the premises must be arranged where they can receive psychological support and the necessary psychological and pedagogical services. The needs of people with disabilities and other groups with reduced mobility must also be taken into account when organizing access.

How to find out whether the shelter at the nearest school can be used

Information about school shelters available to outsiders must be published on the official web portals of the founders of educational institutions or of the educational institutions themselves.

First of all, people should check the official website of the nearest school, the local council, or the relevant education department. If the necessary information is not available, they can contact the school administration or the local government body directly. It is advisable to clarify not only whether access is possible, but also the specific entrance to the shelter, its operating hours, and the procedure for entering during an alert.

Alternative protective structures can also be found through the "Diia" app. The "Unbreakability" section contains a map of shelters where users can view their locations and plot a route.

What to do if you are not allowed into a school shelter during an air raid alert

If access is denied, first of all it is necessary to find out whether the specific shelter is intended for use by outsiders. If the school is holding in-person classes and the local authorities have not adopted a decision on the shared use of the protective structure, restricting access for outsiders is lawful.

If the shelter has officially been authorized for use by other civilians but is locked or people are refused entry, they can contact the institution’s administration, the entity responsible for the shelter, or the local authorities. They can also report this to the police by calling 102 or to the State Emergency Service by calling 101.

If possible, the shelter’s address, the time of the incident, and the circumstances of the refusal should be recorded. Photo or video materials may help during the further review of the appeal.

When access to a school shelter is impossible during shelling, the nearest available protective structure should be used as quickly as possible. There is no point wasting time arguing at locked doors when there is a threat of a missile strike. If it is impossible to reach an equipped shelter, it is necessary to look for the safest available place in accordance with the recommendations of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, avoiding windows, glass structures, and other hazardous areas.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that at one of the capital’s schools, people were not allowed into the shelter during an air raid alert.