She recorded the objects of Ukrainian troops and sent them to the occupiers: enemy informant detained

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100742 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126885 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128668 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170238 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274177 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177646 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166975 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148699 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105556 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100360 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 77451 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 74109 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 86398 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274177 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243155 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239828 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126885 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103151 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103358 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119687 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120126 views
She recorded the objects of Ukrainian troops and sent them to the occupiers: enemy informant detained

She recorded the objects of Ukrainian troops and sent them to the occupiers: enemy informant detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33488 views

In Mykolaiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman who secretly recorded the locations of Ukrainian troops and transmitted information to the Russian military through an anonymous chat room. The woman was caught trying to pass on intelligence that could have exposed the troops' movements.

Counterintelligence specialists detected another informant of the Russian special services who was reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces in Mykolaiv region and sending information to the enemy via anonymous chat. She was exposed on an attempt to carry out an intelligence task by changing the location of Ukrainian troops in advance  .

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the offender went around the area and covertly recorded the objects of Ukrainian troops, and also used her friends in the dark, asking them for the "necessary" information under the guise of confidential conversations. The informant sent the information she received in a popular messenger through an anonymous chat to the Russian special services.

According to official information, SBU specialists exposed the offender at the initial stage of her subversive activities - her actions were documented step by step and she was detained while trying to carry out an intelligence task. It is noted that it was possible to timely inform the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thereby change the places of temporary deployment and movement of Ukrainian troops.

Strike on Yavoriv training ground: SBU exposes russian accomplice who helped to recruit adjuster26.01.24, 13:11 • 45409 views

According to the investigation, the detainee is a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism, who, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, supported the actions of the occupiers on social networks, and at that time came to the attention of the Russian special services, which engaged her in cooperation.

Image

Currently, SBU investigators have served her with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the traitor faces up to 8 years in prison, and she is currently in custody.

Traitors who adjusted shelling in Kharkiv and Donetsk region will spend 8 and 10 years behind bars25.01.24, 17:33 • 21101 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
yavorivYavoriv
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
mykolaivMykolaiv
kharkivKharkiv

