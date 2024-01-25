Traitors who adjusted shelling in Kharkiv and Donetsk region will spend 8 and 10 years behind bars

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105764 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114935 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145654 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141592 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178462 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172497 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286128 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178324 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167326 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148909 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105764 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286128 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253176 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238212 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263351 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 79081 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145654 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107822 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123857 views
Traitors who adjusted shelling in Kharkiv and Donetsk region will spend 8 and 10 years behind bars

Traitors who adjusted shelling in Kharkiv and Donetsk region will spend 8 and 10 years behind bars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21103 views

Two russian informants were convicted of passing on the coordinates and technical condition of power substations in Kharkiv and Sloviansk, which led to missile and artillery strikes on these regions.

russian informants who corrected the shelling of power substations in Kharkiv and Sloviansk received prison terms of 8 and 10 years. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

Among the convicts is an informant who passed intelligence on the geolocation and technical condition of Kharkiv's power generating enterprises to the aggressor.

Another offender sent the russian special services the coordinates of the existing energy infrastructure facilities in Sloviansk.

Image

At the direction of their accomplices, the russian occupiers carried out rocket and artillery strikes on the infrastructure of the frontline regions. First and foremost, these are social institutions and local energy facilities, including power substations.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found both offenders guilty. Taking into account the cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced one of them to 10 years in prison and the other to 8 years in prison.

Collaborator who organized broadcasting of russian TV channels during the occupation of Kharkiv region faces up to 12 years in prison24.01.24, 15:43 • 24605 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Crimes and emergencies

