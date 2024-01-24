Collaborator who organized broadcasting of russian TV channels during the occupation of Kharkiv region faces up to 12 years in prison

In Kharkiv region, a former engineer of a local television and radio company faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for collaborating with and justifying russia's aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The SBU uncovered the activities of another collaborator who actively cooperated with the occupiers during the seizure of part of Kharkiv region. The detainee was a former engineer of a local TV and radio company from Velykyi Burluk village, Kupiansk district.

During the period of occupation of Kharkiv region, the offender played a key role in organizing the broadcasting of russian central TV channels in the region. Soon after, the offender became an accomplice of the occupation administration, receiving a "salary" in russian rubles for his services. In addition, in June 2022, the collaborator took part in an interview for the russian channel one, where he praised the occupation regime, expressing hope for the establishment of "russian stores with russian prices" in Kharkiv region.

After the liberation of the region, the collaborator tried to "hide out" in his apartment, but SBU officers discovered his whereabouts and detained him. Due to his collaboration activities and denial of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the defendant faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

