Agitated and assisted russian looters: collaborator gets 10 years in prison for cooperation with russia in Kharkiv region

During the occupation, the resident of Kharkiv region headed the administration department of the Russian invaders, was engaged in various types of propaganda, and organized the transportation of private property stolen by the occupiers to Russia. SBU officers detained the collaborator, and based on the evidence collected, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A resident of the village of Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, who supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

According to the investigation, the defendant supported the Nazis and agreed to head the "department of administrative and economic support" of the Russian administration during the aggressor's seizure of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

In this "position", he was engaged in the arrangement of billboards with propaganda posters in support of Russian troops and the Kremlin's aggressive policy. It is indicated that for these purposes, the collaborator allocated lifting towers, trucks and bulldozers from the community's municipal vehicle fleet.

On behalf of a local gauleiter, he also personally visited private households and agitated people to side with the aggressor, promising a one-time cash "reward" of 10 thousand Russian rubles and loyalty from the occupiers.

In addition, the investigation revealed that the traitor organized the transportation to the territory of the Russian Federation of private property that the Nazis looted in the captured villages of the district.

SBU officers detained the collaborator when he tried to flee to the temporarily occupied territory in eastern Ukraine in September 2022.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found him guilty under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration) and sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

