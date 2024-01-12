Agitated and assisted russian looters: collaborator gets 10 years in prison for cooperation with russia in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 67784 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108386 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137523 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135836 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175376 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171356 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281448 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103428 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103194 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105208 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 76094 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 50093 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 67648 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281436 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249177 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234301 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35070 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137504 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106148 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106151 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122299 views
Actual
Agitated and assisted russian looters: collaborator gets 10 years in prison for cooperation with russia in Kharkiv region

Agitated and assisted russian looters: collaborator gets 10 years in prison for cooperation with russia in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23597 views

A collaborator from Kharkiv region was sentenced to 10 years for propaganda and aiding and abetting Russian looters. He headed a Russian administrative unit and facilitated the export of stolen property.

During the occupation, the resident of Kharkiv region headed the administration department of the Russian invaders, was engaged in various types of propaganda, and organized the transportation of private property stolen by the occupiers to Russia. SBU officers detained the collaborator, and based on the evidence collected, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by UNN, with reference to the official channel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

A resident of the village of Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, who supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

According to the investigation, the defendant supported the Nazis and agreed to head the "department of administrative and economic support" of the Russian administration during the aggressor's seizure of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

Image

In this "position", he was engaged in the arrangement of billboards with propaganda posters in support of Russian troops and the Kremlin's aggressive policy. It is indicated that for these purposes, the collaborator allocated lifting towers, trucks and bulldozers from the community's municipal vehicle fleet.

On behalf of a local gauleiter, he also personally visited private households and agitated people to side with the aggressor, promising a one-time cash "reward" of 10 thousand Russian rubles and loyalty from the occupiers.

A civilian was shot dead in the occupied part of Kherson region: two Russian military are suspected12.01.24, 15:34 • 31878 views

In addition, the investigation revealed that the traitor organized the transportation to the territory of the Russian Federation of private property that the Nazis looted in the captured villages of the district.

SBU officers detained the collaborator when he tried to flee to the temporarily occupied territory in eastern Ukraine in September 2022.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found him guilty under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration) and sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The commander of a reconnaissance platoon of the Russian occupiers, who participated in the seizure of the Security Service of Ukraine building in Mariupol, Donetsk region, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

UNN also reported that in Zhytomyr region a retired colonelwho served in favor of the Russians and betrayed the location of military facilities and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the enemy was sentenced by a court. According to the SBU, the spy was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Russian army offensive fails. The enemy suffers heavy losses - Syrsky12.01.24, 17:02 • 28549 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising