In the difficult confrontation in the East, enemy troops have suffered serious setbacks in achieving their objectives over the past few months. The Russian command set deadlines for the capture of strategic settlements and reaching important milestones, but these goals were not achieved due to the effective measures of our defenders. This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past few months, enemy troops have not achieved the goals in the East set by the Russian Command. Recently, thanks to the actions of our defenders, the Russian army's offensive has regularly failed and the enemy has suffered heavy losses - wrote Syrsky on Telegram.

Despite this, the enemy continues active offensive actions on several fronts, having the necessary resources to do so.

Addendum

The enemy suffers significant losses in the area of Kupyansky forest, preparing to resume offensive actions in the Seversky direction.