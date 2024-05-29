Shalimov Institute talks about donor rights

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 31717 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98696 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143158 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147917 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243123 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172686 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164247 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148137 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52619 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72226 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109507 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44616 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 78633 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243123 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234040 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221068 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 31717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22857 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28468 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109507 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112332 views
Actual
Shalimov Institute talks about donor rights

Shalimov Institute talks about donor rights

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17107 views

The National Scientific Center of surgery and transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov reported that the number of organ transplants from living donors in Ukraine is decreasing and now accounts for less than 40% of all transplant operations, as the mechanism of post-mortem donation is being actively implemented and popularized.

The National Scientific Center of surgery and transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov told about the rights of donors, as well as why the number of transplants from a living donor is now decreasing, reports UNN.

Details

The A. A. Shalimov Center for surgery and transplantology is a powerful transplant center that performs all types of organ transplants, both from a live and post - mortem donor.

Organ transplantation from a living family donor is regulated by Ukrainian legislation. Currently, organ transplants of the kidney and liver are performed in Ukraine from a live donor. Since the beginning of 2024, transplant teams in Ukraine have performed 220 organ transplants, 65 of them from a live donor. It is worth noting that the number of transplants from a live donor is now decreasing and is less than 40%, which is associated with the active introduction and popularization of the transplant mechanism of post-mortem donation 

- the message says.

Add

According to the Center for surgery and transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov, the collection of anatomical material from a living donor occurs only if there is a conclusion of a consultation of doctors and provided that the harm caused to his health is less than the danger that threatens the life of the recipient.

"In the vast majority of cases, the presence of one kidney after donation does not affect a person's lifestyle. And 3 months after the removal of part of the liver, it reaches the previous size in the donor's body. Although, of course, surgical intervention and donation still carry certain risks for the physical health of the donor. Therefore, people who gave their relatives a chance for a full life by their sacrifice, in addition to psychological remuneration, also have certain benefits from the state," the report says.

In particular, a living donor has the rights to:

* free medical examination related to organ donation. Reimbursement of additional expenses for treatment, nutrition and other compensation aimed at rehabilitation;

* free assistance in case of health complications after organ donation;

* priority in obtaining organs as a recipient during transplantation;

* getting a one-time vacation of 3 days;

* in case of complications and disability, has the right to receive a disability pension;

• in case of death – disabled family members who were dependent on the deceased receive a survivor's pension established by law.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising