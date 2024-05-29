Shalimov Institute talks about donor rights

The National Scientific Center of surgery and transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov told about the rights of donors, as well as why the number of transplants from a living donor is now decreasing, reports UNN.

The A. A. Shalimov Center for surgery and transplantology is a powerful transplant center that performs all types of organ transplants, both from a live and post - mortem donor.

Organ transplantation from a living family donor is regulated by Ukrainian legislation. Currently, organ transplants of the kidney and liver are performed in Ukraine from a live donor. Since the beginning of 2024, transplant teams in Ukraine have performed 220 organ transplants, 65 of them from a live donor. It is worth noting that the number of transplants from a live donor is now decreasing and is less than 40%, which is associated with the active introduction and popularization of the transplant mechanism of post-mortem donation - the message says.

According to the Center for surgery and transplantology named after A. A. Shalimov, the collection of anatomical material from a living donor occurs only if there is a conclusion of a consultation of doctors and provided that the harm caused to his health is less than the danger that threatens the life of the recipient.

"In the vast majority of cases, the presence of one kidney after donation does not affect a person's lifestyle. And 3 months after the removal of part of the liver, it reaches the previous size in the donor's body. Although, of course, surgical intervention and donation still carry certain risks for the physical health of the donor. Therefore, people who gave their relatives a chance for a full life by their sacrifice, in addition to psychological remuneration, also have certain benefits from the state," the report says.

In particular, a living donor has the rights to:

* free medical examination related to organ donation. Reimbursement of additional expenses for treatment, nutrition and other compensation aimed at rehabilitation;

* free assistance in case of health complications after organ donation;

* priority in obtaining organs as a recipient during transplantation;

* getting a one-time vacation of 3 days;

* in case of complications and disability, has the right to receive a disability pension;

• in case of death – disabled family members who were dependent on the deceased receive a survivor's pension established by law.