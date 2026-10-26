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Serbia may halt arms exports to Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

"Student List" plans to halt arms exports to war zones and not join EU sanctions against Russia.

Serbia may halt arms exports to Ukraine - Reuters

The political movement "Student List," which won Serbia's parliamentary elections on October 25, advocates halting arms exports to war zones, including Ukraine, and also does not plan to join the European Union's sanctions against Russia. Reuters reports this, UNN writes.

Details

As the publication notes, the "Student List" will have to navigate a complex energy and foreign-policy context in relations with Serbia's traditional ally—Russia.

In particular, party representatives said they did not intend to join the EU or impose sanctions against Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The new government will have to rely on an exemption from U.S. sanctions to maintain oil imports while the sale of Russia's stake in the energy company NIS, which operates Serbia's only oil refinery, to the Hungarian company MOL is being finalized.

The article notes that the Russian company "Gazprom" is Serbia's largest gas supplier. It delivers about 2.2 billion cubic meters per year at prices below market rates. The "Student List" party stated that this energy dependence is not a geopolitical choice but an acute economic dependence.

In addition, leading candidates from the "Student List" stated that the future government would halt all arms exports from Serbia to areas of military conflict, including sales to Western intermediaries who transfer weapons to Ukraine.

Vučić acknowledged defeat in Serbia's parliamentary elections; his party will now lose its majority25.10.26, 22:52 • 12945 views

Olga Rozgon

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