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Vučić acknowledged defeat in Serbia's parliamentary elections; his party will now lose its majority

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Aleksandar Vučić acknowledged his party's defeat in the parliamentary elections. The Serbian Progressive Party may win 105 out of 250 seats.

Vučić acknowledged defeat in Serbia's parliamentary elections; his party will now lose its majority

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić acknowledged the defeat of his political force in the parliamentary elections. According to him, the opposition "Student List" will secure a majority in parliament, while the Serbian Progressive Party expects to win only 105 of the 250 parliamentary seats. The Guardian reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Vučić acknowledged that his political force had failed to secure sufficient voter support to retain its parliamentary majority.

At the same time, preliminary estimates indicate significant success for the "Student List," which may have the opportunity to form a new majority in the National Assembly of Serbia.

What the election results mean

To independently control the 250-seat parliament, a political force must win at least 126 seats.

We do not yet have the final results, but… it is obvious that we lost these elections. The "Student List" won: they will get between 135 and 140 seats, while we will have 105. No one else made it into parliament

– Vučić said.

Early elections are taking place in Serbia amid student protests - Reuters25.10.26, 16:43 • 2942 views

If the Serbian Progressive Party wins 105 seats, it will be 21 votes short of a parliamentary majority.

The final allocation of parliamentary seats must be confirmed by Serbia’s electoral commission.

In Belgrade, the mother of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was attacked on election day25.10.26, 17:31 • 2620 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
Aleksandar Vučić
Serbia