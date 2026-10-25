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Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Serbs are choosing a parliament between Aleksandar Vučić's SNS and the "Student List." As of 11:00, turnout stood at 27.3%.

Early elections are taking place in Serbia amid student protests - Reuters

On Sunday, October 25, people in Serbia went to polling stations. This is happening against the backdrop of student protests against now-former President Aleksandar Vučić. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The main contenders in the election are former President Aleksandar Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and the “Student List.” According to the Ipsos polling service and the CeSID monitoring organization, as of 11:00, voter turnout at polling stations stood at 27.3%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00 local time (21:00 Kyiv time), while the first preliminary results are expected at approximately 22:00 (23:00 Kyiv time).

Context

At the end of September 2026, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation from office. He said he intended to lead the election campaign in the upcoming parliamentary elections. If victorious, Vučić plans to take the position of prime minister, but will leave the presidency.

Earlier, UNN reported that on September 9, Vučić dissolved parliament and called early elections to the National Assembly for October 25.

Vučić dominated Serbian politics for more than a decade, holding the positions of prime minister and president. His second presidential term was due to end in 2027, and he was not eligible to run for a third term.

Vučić resigned, but now wants to head Serbia’s government — students oppose this29.09.26, 01:37 • 4536 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Aleksandar Vučić
Serbia