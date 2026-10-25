In Belgrade, the mother of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was attacked on election day

In Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, a group of unidentified individuals attacked Angelina Vučić, the mother of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. The woman was returning from the market after voting at a polling station when several people approached her. Meduza reports this, citing the Serbian television channel Informer TV, writes UNN.

Details

According to television presenter Olivera Miletović, who is friends with the Vučić family, a group of 7–8 people approached the woman. One of the attackers abruptly snatched her bag of vegetables and fruit.

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As a result of the incident, Angelina Vučić suffered a cut to her hand, which, according to the presenter, had already been injured previously. Miletović claims that the attacker also began insulting the injured woman’s son.

Vučić’s party demands that the attackers be punished

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party said that a group of young people pushed Angelina Vučić, shouted insults and tore apart the bags of groceries she was carrying.

The Serbian Progressive Party demands an immediate and decisive response from the competent authorities, the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident and that all those involved be held accountable — the political force said in a statement.

There is currently no information about the attackers’ detention or official investigation results. The circumstances of the incident are known mainly from statements by representatives of the television channel and Vučić’s party.

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