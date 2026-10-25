In Belgrade, the mother of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was attacked on election day

$45.0550.44
ukenru
03:36 PM • 2646 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
02:02 PM • 9864 views
The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 11427 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
11:55 AM • 13719 views
Produces batteries for Russian forces: missiles hit the Energia plant in YeletsPhotoVideo
10:55 AM • 16723 views
Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 21068 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
October 25, 08:27 AM • 24116 views
Iran ready to open the Strait of Hormuz after the lifting of the U.S. blockade - AP
October 25, 07:31 AM • 20501 views
Trump wants to do business with Ukraine and Russia simultaneously after the war
October 25, 12:26 AM • 38309 views
Ukraine switched to winter time: clocks were set back one hour
October 24, 09:28 PM • 43284 views
Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1m/s
87%
753mm
Popular news
Obama called the Trump administration an example of unprecedented incompetenceOctober 25, 06:03 AM • 15225 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 drones: air defense destroyed 119 targetsPhotoOctober 25, 06:15 AM • 6894 views
Trump risks losing Congress, while Republicans look for a successor - The GuardianOctober 25, 06:59 AM • 13019 views
Support for Ukraine has divided eastern and western Germany: how many Germans support military aidOctober 25, 08:43 AM • 11689 views
At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystemVideoOctober 25, 09:40 AM • 9904 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 11431 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 21070 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 56765 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 76556 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 71352 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Joe Biden
Marco Rubio
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhotoOctober 24, 05:07 PM • 33883 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 34848 views
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 39530 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for HalloweenPhotoOctober 24, 10:41 AM • 44135 views
Japan introduces historic changes for its 1,500-year-old imperial monarchy October 24, 09:10 AM • 45244 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
The Guardian
The New York Times
Shahed-136

In Belgrade, the mother of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was attacked on election day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

In Belgrade, a group of people attacked Angelina Vučić, who was returning from the polls, and cut her hand. The attackers have not yet been detained.

In Belgrade, the mother of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was attacked on election day

In Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, a group of unidentified individuals attacked Angelina Vučić, the mother of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. The woman was returning from the market after voting at a polling station when several people approached her. Meduza reports this, citing the Serbian television channel Informer TV, writes UNN.

Details

According to television presenter Olivera Miletović, who is friends with the Vučić family, a group of 7–8 people approached the woman. One of the attackers abruptly snatched her bag of vegetables and fruit.

Vučić resigned, but now wants to head Serbia’s government — students oppose this29.09.26, 01:37 • 4564 views

As a result of the incident, Angelina Vučić suffered a cut to her hand, which, according to the presenter, had already been injured previously. Miletović claims that the attacker also began insulting the injured woman’s son.

Vučić’s party demands that the attackers be punished

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party said that a group of young people pushed Angelina Vučić, shouted insults and tore apart the bags of groceries she was carrying.

The Serbian Progressive Party demands an immediate and decisive response from the competent authorities, the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident and that all those involved be held accountable

— the political force said in a statement.

There is currently no information about the attackers’ detention or official investigation results. The circumstances of the incident are known mainly from statements by representatives of the television channel and Vučić’s party.

Early elections are taking place in Serbia amid student protests - Reuters25.10.26, 16:43 • 1118 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
Belgrade
Serbia