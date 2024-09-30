ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sentences handed down to participants of human trafficking scheme in the field of reproduction

Sentences handed down to participants of human trafficking scheme in the field of reproduction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12669 views

Two clinic managers and a lawyer were sentenced to suspended sentences for human trafficking in the field of reproduction.

Two clinic managers and a lawyer received suspended sentences, but more than 10 participants in the scheme were reported.

UNN writes with reference to  the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office .

Participants in the reproductive human trafficking scheme received court sentences: two employees of medical clinics and a lawyer were sentenced to 5 years in prison with a probationary period of 3 years.

According to the Kyiv prosecutor's office, the indictment against the organizer of the scheme and other accomplices will be sent to court in the coming days. The case involves 12 defendants in a human trafficking scheme in the field of reproduction.

How the scheme looked like

The criminal group has been operating since at least 2019.

They were looking for Ukrainian women with financial difficulties to serve as surrogate mothers, mostly in the Kharkiv region. In Kyiv, a reproductive clinic that provided the medical part created embryos and implanted them in surrogate mothers.

So far, it has been proven that 10 children were born to surrogate mothers for same-sex couples and taken to EU countries. The scheme had been in operation for at least 4 years.

Image

At least 40 children have been taken since 2019.  

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office also notes that Ukrainian law allows for the use of a surrogate mother. But only for couples who, for health reasons, cannot become parents without medical assistance. That is, it should be exclusively husband and wife (spouses).

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
pope-francisPope Francis
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

