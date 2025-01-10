Second group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers in Poland signs contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34338 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143417 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125156 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132926 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132755 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168837 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110251 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162388 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86541 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127907 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126521 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 83671 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 98370 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143417 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168837 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162388 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190227 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179501 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126521 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127907 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142131 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133836 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151088 views
Actual
Second group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers in Poland signs contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Second group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers in Poland signs contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27763 views

On January 10, a new group of Ukrainians from abroad signed contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces to serve in the Ukrainian Legion. The volunteers include three female medics and communications specialists, bringing the total number of candidates to 1,300.

On January 10, new volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are three women among the volunteers. UNN reports this with reference to Radio Liberty.

"This is the second group of Ukrainians who have volunteered to join the Defense Forces while abroad. This time there are three women among the volunteers," the statement said.

The Legion leadership does not disclose how many Ukrainians have signed a contract today. They only say that it is twice as many as the last time, on November 12, 2024.

According to the Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin, Oleh Kuts, after the first contacts were signed, the rehabilitation center received a surge of applications. Now there are about 1,300 of them.

"The geography of those wishing to join the Legion has expanded. Now it is not only Ukrainians from European countries. It is also noteworthy that today we have several women," Kuts said in a commentary to Radio Liberty.

Petro Horkusha, a representative of the Ukrainian Legion command, said that three women volunteers had expressed a desire to serve in the Ukrainian Legion "as medical workers and in communication units.

The volunteers who have joined the Defense Forces today are from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovakia, Denmark, and Germany. The youngest of them is 20 years old, the oldest is 55.

Recruitment of volunteers for the Ukrainian Legion has begun in Lublin: what you need to know03.10.24, 16:58 • 15653 views

"I understand the risks I'm taking and what I can expect. Most of my friends have been at war for a long time. They partly motivated me to take this conscious step. I think my time has come too," says Andriy, who came from Slovakia. He has lived and worked there for the past five years.

It has been reported that the duration of the first stage of training, which takes place at a Polish training ground, has been extended to 45 days. Previously, it was planned that the legionnaires would train for 35 days. The reason for the extension of the first stage of training is to improve the program, a legion spokesman said.

"The volunteers who were the first to sign contracts with the Armed Forces in November last year are now continuing their training at the Ukrainian training ground. After that, some of them will be trained in their specialty at training grounds in Europe," the statement said.

Add

The Ukrainian Legion is the first volunteer unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be formed from Ukrainians living abroad. Membership in the Ukrainian Legion is exclusively on a voluntary basis with the signing of a contract. The official website of the legion states that the military unit will be armed with modern equipment and weapons, which will ensure high combat capability and efficiency in performing tasks. The training will be conducted by NATO instructors at the training grounds of partner countries.

Addendum

On November 12, 2024, it was reportedthat the first volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland signed contracts and began basic training.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising