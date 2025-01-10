Second group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers in Poland signs contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On January 10, new volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are three women among the volunteers. UNN reports this with reference to Radio Liberty.

"This is the second group of Ukrainians who have volunteered to join the Defense Forces while abroad. This time there are three women among the volunteers," the statement said.

The Legion leadership does not disclose how many Ukrainians have signed a contract today. They only say that it is twice as many as the last time, on November 12, 2024.

According to the Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin, Oleh Kuts, after the first contacts were signed, the rehabilitation center received a surge of applications. Now there are about 1,300 of them.

"The geography of those wishing to join the Legion has expanded. Now it is not only Ukrainians from European countries. It is also noteworthy that today we have several women," Kuts said in a commentary to Radio Liberty.

Petro Horkusha, a representative of the Ukrainian Legion command, said that three women volunteers had expressed a desire to serve in the Ukrainian Legion "as medical workers and in communication units.

The volunteers who have joined the Defense Forces today are from Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovakia, Denmark, and Germany. The youngest of them is 20 years old, the oldest is 55.

Recruitment of volunteers for the Ukrainian Legion has begun in Lublin: what you need to know

"I understand the risks I'm taking and what I can expect. Most of my friends have been at war for a long time. They partly motivated me to take this conscious step. I think my time has come too," says Andriy, who came from Slovakia. He has lived and worked there for the past five years.

It has been reported that the duration of the first stage of training, which takes place at a Polish training ground, has been extended to 45 days. Previously, it was planned that the legionnaires would train for 35 days. The reason for the extension of the first stage of training is to improve the program, a legion spokesman said.

"The volunteers who were the first to sign contracts with the Armed Forces in November last year are now continuing their training at the Ukrainian training ground. After that, some of them will be trained in their specialty at training grounds in Europe," the statement said.

Add

The Ukrainian Legion is the first volunteer unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be formed from Ukrainians living abroad. Membership in the Ukrainian Legion is exclusively on a voluntary basis with the signing of a contract. The official website of the legion states that the military unit will be armed with modern equipment and weapons, which will ensure high combat capability and efficiency in performing tasks. The training will be conducted by NATO instructors at the training grounds of partner countries.

Addendum

On November 12, 2024, it was reportedthat the first volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland signed contracts and began basic training.