Search operations at the site of the attack on the hypermarket in Kharkiv continue around the clock - Terekhov

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 31102 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143105 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147869 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243041 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172663 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164227 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221667 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52350 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71939 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109451 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44288 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 78245 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221669 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208065 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221041 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 31159 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22703 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28293 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109451 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112321 views
Actual
Search operations at the site of the attack on the hypermarket in Kharkiv continue around the clock - Terekhov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25253 views

Search operations at the site of the Russian attack on the hypermarket in Kharkiv continue around the clock, but are hampered by extensive damage, ash and constant air raids.

Search operations at the site of the attack on the Kharkiv Epicenter continue around the clock, but they are complicated by the many destructions, ashes and constant air raids. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Search operations are ongoing around the clock. Unfortunately, the work is very complicated because there is a lot of destruction, ash and rescuers have a very difficult time. In addition, we have air raid alarms and the rescuers cannot ignore them. Very often we have to take breaks because of them, but the work and search operations continue around the clock. In total, more than 300 people are working - employees of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and our utility companies - to help clear the rubble. The work continues

- Terekhov said.

Recall

On Saturday, May 25, the occupiers hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv.

Police identified 14 bodies found at the site of an enemy shelling of a Kharkiv hypermarket.

According to yesterday's reports, a Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv killed 18 people and wounded 48 others.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising