Search operations at the site of the attack on the hypermarket in Kharkiv continue around the clock - Terekhov

Search operations at the site of the attack on the Kharkiv Epicenter continue around the clock, but they are complicated by the many destructions, ashes and constant air raids. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Search operations are ongoing around the clock. Unfortunately, the work is very complicated because there is a lot of destruction, ash and rescuers have a very difficult time. In addition, we have air raid alarms and the rescuers cannot ignore them. Very often we have to take breaks because of them, but the work and search operations continue around the clock. In total, more than 300 people are working - employees of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and our utility companies - to help clear the rubble. The work continues - Terekhov said.

Recall

On Saturday, May 25, the occupiers hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv.

Police identified 14 bodies found at the site of an enemy shelling of a Kharkiv hypermarket.

According to yesterday's reports, a Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv killed 18 people and wounded 48 others.