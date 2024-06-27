$41.340.03
Scholz calls on the EU to provide Germany with financial support to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31297 views

German Chancellor Scholz called on the EU to provide financial support to countries such as Germany, which are hosting large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, to finance social assistance, vocational training and language courses for them.

Scholz calls on the EU to provide Germany with financial support to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

The EU should allocate more funds to countries such as Germany, which hosts a large number of Ukrainian refugees, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said before the EU summit in Brussels, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Scholz said that together with his Polish and Czech colleagues, Donald Tusk and Petr Fiala, he wrote a joint letter to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which he detailed this demand.

According to him, these three countries have taken on the largest share of Ukrainian refugees, "so together with my colleagues, I believe it is time to make a decision... that Europe should provide these countries with special financial support to finance social assistance (to refugees - ed.), vocational training, language courses and everything else that plays a role.

According to Politico, the debate over Ukrainian refugees in Germany has heated up in recent months. Some politicians from the center-right opposition, as well as Scholz's partner in the liberal FDP coalition, argue that Berlin should cut social assistance to Ukrainians who have not yet found work in Germany.

Addendum

In Germany, the accelerated labor market integration program (Jobturbo) has so far managed to employ about 33,000 refugees from Ukraine, which is significantly less than planned when the program was launched. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
