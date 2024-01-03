SBU shows how the latest exchange of prisoners of war took place

The Security Service of Ukraine showed a video of how the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion took place. of prisoners of war, in which 230 Ukrainians were returned home. Ukrainians were returned home. The video is published by UNN with a link to the press service of the security agency.

The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return every Ukrainian from captivity! - the SBU wrote.

Details

The SBU also noted that the latest exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Recall

The Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War this exchange was called the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Among the of the liberated Ukrainians were the defenders of Azovstal, Zmeinyi Island, and 6 civilians, and 48 people who were officially considered "missing missing".

У The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War expressed special gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their Emirates for their active participation in the implementation of this exchange.

President of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the return of Ukrainian defenders to homeland and thanked all those who, despite all the difficulties, bring our people home despite all the difficulties. He also emphasizedthat despite the long pause in the exchanges, there was no pause in negotiations on them.