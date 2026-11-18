Major General Serhii Duka, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of defense legislation, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law, denied involvement in attempts to lift the seizure of crypto assets worth more than $2.4 million. According to him, the funds remained blocked, and he learned about the activities of the U420 network from a journalistic investigation, UNN writes.

Details

During the TISC meeting, one of the episodes in the suspicion against Serhii Duka was raised—possible assistance to Andrii Osipov in unblocking crypto assets worth more than 2.4 million USDT. According to the NABU and SAPO version, the general could have used his connections in law enforcement agencies to resolve the matter.

In particular, during the TISC meeting, Oleksii Honcharenko, referring to the materials of the suspicion, said that on May 1, 2026, Andrii Osipov allegedly sent Duka information about the blocked crypto assets and a document listing the prosecutors who provided procedural guidance in the relevant criminal proceeding. Among the officials mentioned was the then First Deputy Prosecutor General, Mariia Vdovychenko.

The investigation claims that Duka discussed with representatives of the prosecutor's office and the National Police the possibility of lifting the seizure of the crypto assets. In particular, the case materials contain correspondence in which the general allegedly reported having contacted Vdovychenko.

Duka himself categorically denied that he had approached the official of the Prosecutor General's Office or other law enforcement officers with a request to help Osipov return the blocked funds.

No, look, he did not approach me about this matter. I did not contact Ms. Mariia , the general said.

Duka also questioned the logic of the arrangements described by the investigation, emphasizing that a decision to cancel the seizure of property is made by a court, not by prosecutors or police officials.

What does it mean that the prosecutor's office lifts the seizure? The court lifts the seizure of seized property. There is not a single word about the court there. What does it mean that the prosecutor's office lifts the seizure? – he noted.

The general also drew attention to the fact that, according to him, the materials of the suspicion contain no confirmation that the crypto assets were actually unblocked. He raised the question of whether the investigation had established exactly who owned the funds in the respective wallets.

"According to the NABU materials, nothing happened. The funds were in the crypto wallet and remained there. No actions were taken. This is according to the NABU materials," Duka emphasized.

According to the investigation's version, Duka could have used his connections not only in the Prosecutor General's Office but also in the National Police to resolve the issue concerning the seized crypto assets. In particular, the case materials mention Acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze, with whom the general allegedly discussed the possibility of unblocking the funds.

At the same time, Tsutskiridze himself publicly denied information about meeting with Duka in July 2026 to discuss lifting the seizure of the crypto assets.

Separately, TISC Chairman Oleksii Honcharenko asked the general what he knew about the activities of the U420 chain of stores, which the investigation links to the illegal sale of narcotic substances.

Duka replied that before his arrest he had not been aware of the operation of this network, and that he understood the circumstances only after familiarizing himself with the suspicion against him.

"I learned about its operation from a video by Bihus. I figured it out for myself after I left the detention center, when I read my suspicion and understood what U420 was," the general said.

According to Duka, he was surprised that the stores whose activities are now linked to a drug cartel had operated openly for some time. The general asked who had permitted the network to operate and whether law enforcement officers had investigated these circumstances.

He said that he also knew nothing about the alleged transfer of part of the U420 network's proceeds to SBU employees. The specificity of the episodes in the suspicion was also questioned, as they concern possible assistance to the operation of call centers through contacts with law enforcement officers.

"This is generalized information, just as it does not indicate which specific call centers are involved, the addresses of the call centers, or their locations. Nothing is specified. Just general phrases," Duka commented.

We remind you

On November 4, 2026, NABU and SAPO reported uncovering an alleged criminal organization as part of Operation "Carthage." According to investigators, the group’s members ensured the operation of fraudulent call centers and the U420 chain of stores, through which, law enforcement officers claim, narcotic substances were sold.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the general to be held in custody, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million.

On November 13, the full amount of bail was posted for Duka, after which he was released from the pretrial detention center.