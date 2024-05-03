SBI serves another suspicion to ex-SSU General Naumov

The former head of the Security Service of Ukraine's Main Department of Internal Security has been served with a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment, UNN reports citing the SBI.

According to UNN's sources, this is former SBU General Andriy Naumov.

In cooperation with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and the Prosecutor General's Office, the Bureau found that a former official of the Service had acquired unjustified assets totaling UAH 32.7 million. - the SBI said in a statement.

The former official reportedly became the owner of assets while holding senior positions in the Security Service in 2019-2021:

a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 worth almost UAH 2.3 million registered to his wife's father,

a BMW X6 xDrive40d worth 116 thousand euros registered in his wife's name,

almost 593 thousand euros and more than 120 thousand US dollars.

He also owned 2 emeralds worth more than 6.5 thousand euros each.

The former official is suspected of illicit enrichment, i.e. committing a crime under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For reference

Andriy Naumov lost his position as head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security at the end of July 2021.

Naumov was arrested on June 7 2022 when he was trying to get from Serbia to North Macedonia.

In Ukraine, Naumov was served two suspicion notices - of "misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office, and abuse of power or office" and of fraud and causing damage to the state in excess of UAH 3.2 million.

In 2023, the Nyssa High Court sentenced the former head of the SBU's Main Internal Security Department, Andriy Naumov, to one year in prison on charges of money laundering.

In January 2024, it was reportedthat ex-SSU General Andriy Naumov, suspected of treason in Ukraine and sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released.