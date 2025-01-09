Sappers returned 17 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine's territory to use in 2024

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53807 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148527 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128030 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135604 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134387 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171750 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110777 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164547 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131241 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130070 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 40394 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100270 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102509 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148531 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171751 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192271 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181472 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130076 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143073 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134681 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151854 views
Actual
Sappers returned 17 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine's territory to use in 2024

Sappers returned 17 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine's territory to use in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25997 views

In 2024, 35 thousand square kilometers of territory were surveyed and demined in Ukraine, of which 17 thousand square kilometers were returned to use. 73 mine action operators and 200 mechanical demining vehicles were engaged.

Approximately 17 thousand square kilometers of them were returned to use in 2024. This was announced by the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Details 

"As of the end of 2024, 35 thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been surveyed, cleared or demined. This is more than the area of Odesa region, the largest of all Ukrainian regions. About 17 thousand square kilometers were returned to use in 2024," said Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, she noted that in particular, in 2024, Ukrainian sappers returned more than 285 thousand hectares (2,850 square kilometers) of agricultural land identified for priority inspection and cleanup to farmers. In total, over the year, bomb squads surveyed more than 318 thousand hectares (3,180 square kilometers) of such land. 

At the end of the year, there were more than 200 mechanical demining machines, some of which were manufactured or assembled in Ukraine. 73 mine action operators were certified. Almost 5.5 thousand specialists are already working in this field

- said Yulia Svyrydenko. 

In addition, last year, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Center for Humanitarian Demining, launched a market for agricultural land demining services. Involvement of private operators in the demining of agricultural land, whose work is 100% covered by the state, will accelerate the clearance of our land. 

We have a transparent system that allows us to hold competitive tenders for the purchase of services for the demining of agricultural land. At the same time, the farmer does not pay for demining, these costs are covered by the state. The Center for Humanitarian Demining has already held 50 auctions and concluded 47 agreements for the demining of agricultural land. The total savings amounted to more than 15%, or UAH 97 million. Modeling shows that after demining these lands, it will take only 1-2 years to harvest grain, the profit from which will be commensurate or even higher than the cost of demining

- said Yulia Svyrydenko.

Addendum

According to the SES, the capabilities of demining units of both the SES and the National Police have significantly improved in 2023-2024. 

Thanks to increased training, better technical equipment and a new control organization, the MIA sappers have removed more than 898,000 explosive items.

In addition, with the support of the Japanese government and JICA, the construction of the Sapper Training Center has begun. It will become a training base for specialists from both the public and private sectors.

 In September, the Office of Mine Action began operating at the SES, which provides real-time monitoring of demining.

The modernized Underwater Demining Center currently employs 336 sapper divers, including 24 deep-sea demining specialists who use barocamps to work at depths of up to 50 meters. 

The Ministry of Internal Affairs system also has 101 mechanized demining vehicles at its disposal. In addition, a hub for their maintenance has been set up, as well as a workshop for repairing metal detectors.

It is also reported that there are 2 certification centers in the SES system, during which 35 organizations have received the status of mine action operators (including 10 SES units). Another 35 organizations are at different stages of certification.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising