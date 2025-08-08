SAP explained under what condition Chernyshov could be served with an additional suspicion notice 8 August 2025

The investigation into the case of former Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov is ongoing. If there is sufficient evidence, a decision will be made to change the suspicion or issue an additional suspicion. This was stated by SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding the former Deputy Prime Minister, the case is being investigated. Suspicion has been reported for one episode. There are still episodes being investigated in the same proceeding. If sufficient evidence is collected, we will decide to change the suspicion, issue an additional suspicion, and the investigation continues. - said Klymenko.

Addition

Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left unchanged the preventive measure for former Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov - the bail amount of UAH 120 million.

Media reported that NABU and SAPO detained two of Chernyshov's associates - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, searches were conducted at Chernyshov's residence, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

On June 22, Chernyshov announced that he had returned to Ukraine.

SAPO and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused over UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The HACC sent to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in a corruption scheme in the construction sector.