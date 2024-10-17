Rutte on the Peace Plan: “It has many aspects and many political and military issues”
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Zelenskyy's Peace Plan has many issues that need to be discussed with Ukraine. NATO cannot yet support the Victory Plan, but it is confidently supporting Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Peace Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has many aspects and issues that need to be discussed with the Ukrainian side. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.
Details
Zelenskiy outlined a five-point peace plan to Ukraine's parliament Wednesday, without disclosing confidential elements that were presented in private to key allies, including the United States.
According to the newspaper, the reaction was muted at NATO, with Secretary General Mark Rutte saying only that he and the allies were "taking note." He did not discuss when Ukraine might join the world's largest military alliance, other than to insist that it would eventually become a member.
"The plan has many aspects and many political and military issues that we really need to discuss with the Ukrainians to understand what is behind it, to see what we can do and what we cannot do," Rutte said at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Earlier, Rutte said that the North Atlantic Alliance cannot currently support the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Nevertheless, NATO confidently stands by Ukraine.
Recall
The main points of the Plan include an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO and permission to use long-range missiles supplied by the West to strike military targets deep inside Russia.