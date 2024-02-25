Russia's strategic goal has not changed: Budanov on Russia's goals in the war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41535 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 162422 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96349 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 336934 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275851 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204769 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239441 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253528 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159631 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372584 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 88455 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 162440 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 336959 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233459 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275862 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28485 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 42110 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35214 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99411 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106039 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia's strategic goal has not changed: Budanov on Russia's goals in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24795 views

According to the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia's strategic goal remains the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

Russia's strategic goal has not changed: Budanov on Russia's goals in the war

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia's strategic goal in the war has not changed - it is to destroy Ukrainian statehood. Budanov told journalists about this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"The strategic goal of the Russian Federation has not changed. The first is the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, that is, operations to dismantle the statehood, which is what they started. They have realized that they will not succeed by military means and are trying other ways. And their only military goal, which they have been trying to fulfill for two years but have not yet achieved, is to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and hold on to what they have," Budanov said when asked what Russia's goals are for 2024.

He emphasized that the Russians were unable to do so either in 2022 or 2023, and they will not be able to do so in 2024.

Recall

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, Russia did not plan and did not expect a long war. Each additional month, let alone a year of aggression, leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy and the internal situation. Nevertheless, Russia is starting from the real situation, just like Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87