Russia's strategic goal has not changed: Budanov on Russia's goals in the war

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia's strategic goal in the war has not changed - it is to destroy Ukrainian statehood. Budanov told journalists about this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"The strategic goal of the Russian Federation has not changed. The first is the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, that is, operations to dismantle the statehood, which is what they started. They have realized that they will not succeed by military means and are trying other ways. And their only military goal, which they have been trying to fulfill for two years but have not yet achieved, is to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and hold on to what they have," Budanov said when asked what Russia's goals are for 2024.

He emphasized that the Russians were unable to do so either in 2022 or 2023, and they will not be able to do so in 2024.

Recall

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, Russia did not plan and did not expect a long war. Each additional month, let alone a year of aggression, leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy and the internal situation. Nevertheless, Russia is starting from the real situation, just like Ukraine.