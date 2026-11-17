Two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack overnight on November 17. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Two people were killed as a result of the enemy strike in the Obolonskyi district - the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on social media.

The State Emergency Service, showing the aftermath, confirmed that two people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. According to the State Emergency Service, one more person was injured in the Obolonskyi district.

"A non-residential building was damaged at the site of the strike. While dealing with the aftermath of the attack, State Emergency Service personnel rescued a person who had become trapped under the rubble. The injured person was handed over to medics," the statement said.

In the Dniprovskyi district, according to the State Emergency Service, the attack on a non-residential building caused a fire. Rescuers extinguished the blaze.

To recap

Kyiv was subjected to a combined attack by Russian drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles, overnight on November 17.

The Northern and Southern bridges in the capital were damaged as a result of the Russian attack overnight on November 17, and traffic on them has been suspended. Metro train service on the "green" line between "Osokorky" and "Chervonyi Khutir" stations has been temporarily suspended. The routes of other transport services were changed. There are disruptions to water and heating supplies.

According to information from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, specialists are inspecting the Northern and Southern bridges. They are determining the extent of the damage to the structures.

Kyiv’s Northern and Southern Bridges closed after a Russian strike: Klitschko showed the damage to them