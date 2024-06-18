$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15595 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Russia's aggression contributes to the growth of extremists in Germany - intelligence report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20173 views

Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East contributed to the growth of extremists in Germany in 2023: the number of right-wing extremists reached 40,600 and left-wing extremists reached 37,000, according to the annual report of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Russia's aggression contributes to the growth of extremists in Germany - intelligence report

The war in Ukraine and the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East contributed to the increase in the number of extremists in Germany in 2023, according to the annual report of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), presented in Berlin on Tuesday, June 18. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Thomas Haldenwang, President of the BfV, called the growing number of followers of right-wing extremist movements a key threat to the country's internal security. In 2023, there were about 40,600 right-wing extremists in Germany, more than in the previous year. The number of left-wing extremists also increased - from 36,500 in 2022 to 37,000. According to general statistics, one in four extremists belongs to the category of violent extremists.

After the Hamas terrorist group's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the risk of jihadist attacks has increased, and the further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East has become "a catalyst for anti-Semitism in Germany," according to Haldenwang. At the same time, the number of Islamist radicals, according to BfV estimates, has hardly changed and amounts to 27,200 people (27,480 in 2022).

The number of extremist criminal offenses in 2023 reached a new high of 39,433 cases, including 2,761 violent crimes.

The presentation of the BfV report was attended by German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser. She acknowledged that the security situation in Germany remains tense and confirmed the intention to expel migrants who violate the law to Syria and Afghanistan.

In addition, Feather mentioned the constant threat posed by Russia to Germany's internal security, including cyberattacks, espionage, and the spread of disinformation.

Germany creates unit to counter alleged Russian disinformation6/18/24, 3:08 PM • 17364 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
Afghanistan
Syria
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin
