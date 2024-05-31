russia's actions in the occupied territories of Ukraine have signs of a crime against humanity - OSCE

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 29726 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 97309 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142969 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147745 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172619 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164191 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148133 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221582 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 51702 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71229 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109312 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 43374 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 77127 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208004 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233954 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220993 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 29736 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22226 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109312 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112281 views
Actual
russia's actions in the occupied territories of Ukraine have signs of a crime against humanity - OSCE

russia's actions in the occupied territories of Ukraine have signs of a crime against humanity - OSCE

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20535 views

According to the OSCE report, since 2014, Russia has deprived thousands of Ukrainian civilians of their liberty without legal grounds. Human rights activists believe that the actions of the Russian Federation on the territories of Ukraine should be qualified not only as war crimes, but also Crimes Against Humanity.

Since 2014, Russia has repeatedly violated international conventions and imprisoned thousands of Ukrainian civilians without legal grounds. This is stated in a special report of the organization for security and co-operation in Europe (OSCE, reports UNN.

Details 

During the presentation of the report, at the Helsinki Commission of the United States, its authors noted that the exact number of Ukrainians deprived of their liberty cannot be determined in the context of the ongoing conflict, but this practice of illegal detention of Ukrainians began in 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea.

Russia blocks not only exchange of prisoners but also repatriation of bodies of fallen soldiers - Coordination Center20.05.24, 20:07 • 22154 views

The arbitrary deprivation of liberty of the civilian population of Ukraine began in the illegally annexed Crimea in the spring of 2014, and quickly spread to the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions controlled by the so-called people's Republics

- says the OSCE report.

It is also noted that since  the beginning of a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, this practice has spread to all territories that fell under the temporary occupation of the Russian Federation. 

The special rapporteurs visited Ukraine on March 18-24, 2024 as part of the OSCE Moscow mechanism, under which expert commissions are sent to participating states to help them solve a human rights problem.

Veronika Belkova, an expert from the OSCE Moscow mechanism, said that arbitrary deprivation of liberty of civilian Ukrainians is a war crime under Article 147 of the Geneva Convention, and the massive, widespread and systematic nature of this crime proves that we are talking about crimes against humanity.

Lubinets names the category of prisoners of war that is most difficult to negotiate with Russia16.04.24, 17:53 • 177054 views

The OSCE emphasizes that military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation or representatives of the occupation authorities involved in the detention of Ukrainians commit "both a war crime "of illegal deprivation of liberty" and a crime against humanity.

The mission also concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the military crime of "unlawful deprivation of liberty", as well as the crime against humanity, which consists of "deprivation of liberty or other severe deprivation of physical liberty with a violation of fundamental norms of international law", 3 were committed (...) military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation or representatives of  the occupation authorities

- says the report 

During her speech at the Helsinki Commission, Bilkova stressed that Russia detained Ukrainian civilians under the pretext of their support for Ukraine and rejection of the Russian occupation, either in order to force them to cooperate with the occupation authorities or to sow fear among the population. Her quote is quoted by Voice of America. 

All of these reasons are illegal under international law, just as deprivation of Liberty based on them is arbitrary and illegal

 - emphasizes Belkova.

Addition 

In addition, another author of the report , Elina Steinerte, stated that in Detention, Ukrainians are subjected to ill-treatment. They are also often held in unofficial, temporary places of detention, sometimes in holes dug in the ground and subjected to violent acts

There are frequent cases when Ukrainian civilians, arbitrarily deprived of their liberty by Russia, are subjected to murders, tortures and various types of ill-treatment that degrades human dignity. They are denied the simplest guarantees of a fair trial"

- told Steinerte, who is a member of the UN Subcommittee on the Prevention of torture.

The OSCE also notes that the majority of detained civilians are never informed about the grounds for their detention, and they do not have the opportunity to challenge the legality of their detention.

"russians are not stopped by age or gender": Lubinets reports 292 cases of sexual violence by the occupiers15.05.24, 17:14 • 23187 views

Recall

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia continues to restrict visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Ukrainian prisoners of War. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
krymCrimea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising