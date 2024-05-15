"russians are not stopped by age or gender": Lubinets reports 292 cases of sexual violence by the occupiers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"russians are not stopped by age or gender": Lubinets reports 292 cases of sexual violence by the occupiers

"russians are not stopped by age or gender": Lubinets reports 292 cases of sexual violence by the occupiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

So far, 292 cases of sexual violence by russians against Ukrainians have been recorded. The occupiers committed most crimes in Kherson, Donetsk, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions

So far, 292 cases of sexual violence by russians against Ukrainians have been recorded as a result of the armed conflict. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

The Ombudsperson spoke at the UN Special Rapporteur Alice Edwards' event on sexual torture in armed conflict.

russian soldiers are not stopped by age or gender. (...) He noted that 292 cases of sexual violence have been recorded as a result of the armed conflict. The occupiers committed most crimes in Kherson, Donetsk, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions

- Lubinets said. 

The Ombudsperson also spoke about the work of the Ombudsperson's Office to protect the rights of victims. He emphasized that the priority is to help people, as well as to cooperate with the relevant authorities to record war crimes and collect evidence in accordance with international standards.

The Ombudsman emphasized that it is important for Ukraine that the perpetrator's actions are proven and punished.

Addendum

In addition, Dmytro Lubinets pointed out that Ms. Alice had previously noted her readiness to assist in the investigation of cases of sexual torture and violence due to the armed aggression of the russian federation

I assured the Special Rapporteur that we are ready to continue to cooperate and support her visit to Ukraine to collect the necessary information

- summarized the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said that russia violates international law by not allowing the ICRC to visit Ukrainian prisoners of warand preventing it from confirming their status.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

