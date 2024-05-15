"russians are not stopped by age or gender": Lubinets reports 292 cases of sexual violence by the occupiers

So far, 292 cases of sexual violence by russians against Ukrainians have been recorded as a result of the armed conflict. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

The Ombudsperson spoke at the UN Special Rapporteur Alice Edwards' event on sexual torture in armed conflict.

russian soldiers are not stopped by age or gender. (...) He noted that 292 cases of sexual violence have been recorded as a result of the armed conflict. The occupiers committed most crimes in Kherson, Donetsk, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions - Lubinets said.

The Ombudsperson also spoke about the work of the Ombudsperson's Office to protect the rights of victims. He emphasized that the priority is to help people, as well as to cooperate with the relevant authorities to record war crimes and collect evidence in accordance with international standards.

The Ombudsman emphasized that it is important for Ukraine that the perpetrator's actions are proven and punished.

Addendum

In addition, Dmytro Lubinets pointed out that Ms. Alice had previously noted her readiness to assist in the investigation of cases of sexual torture and violence due to the armed aggression of the russian federation

I assured the Special Rapporteur that we are ready to continue to cooperate and support her visit to Ukraine to collect the necessary information - summarized the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said that russia violates international law by not allowing the ICRC to visit Ukrainian prisoners of warand preventing it from confirming their status.