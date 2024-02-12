Russians train UAV operators in Syria for war against Ukraine - DIU

UAV operators, including Syrians, are being trained for the war against Ukraine at the Syrian airfield of Shayrat. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Russian operators of Iranian-made UAVs are being trained in Syria. The training for the Muscovites is conducted by the Lebanese Hezbollah Police and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on the territory of the Syrian military airfield of Shayrat, - the DIU reports.

Details

It is noted that the training, which takes place under the leadership of one of Hezbollah's commanders, Kamal Abu Sadik, involves mastering the Shahed-136 and Ababil-3 UAVs, as well as the Raad remotely piloted aircraft.

Along with the Russians, mercenaries from Syria are being trained, whom Moscow plans to use in the war against Ukraine as UAV operators, - the GUR added.

Recall

Russia is recruiting mercenaries from Syria, who are trained near Aleppo before being sent to war in Ukraine.